cw34.com
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
Drowning investigation in Riviera Beach where boy with autism disappeared
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drowning investigation is underway in a neighborhood in Riviera Beach where a 10-year-old boy with autism disappeared. Earlier this afternoon, police issued an alert for Tahfin Chowdbury. He was last seen at Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach around 1:30 p.m. He...
Austin Harrouff, Face-Eater Killer, Trial Begins
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A shocking, deeply disturbing case out of Jupiter and Tequesta is about to go to trial. The man charged with two counts of murder, accused of attacking his victims randomly, and chewing on their faces, will either get life in prison or be sent to a mental health facility.
Local cheer coach accused of having a romantic relationship with student due back in court
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In just a few hours, a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Palm Beach County will face her second hearing. Junior varsity cheer coach Kassidy Sottilare from Boynton Beach High was first arrested back in February and accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student.
Revolving door stops after 3rd arrest in 4 months, 2 straight from seatbelt violations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two West Palm Beach detectives assigned to the Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team unexpectedly arrested a man who was part of the latter. In their undercover car, this past Monday night, Nov. 21, they got word of a stolen Alfa Romeo SUV...
Man dies from stabbing in Martin County, deputies searching for person responsible
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A gated community was the scene of a fatal stabbing. Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday deputies were called to the "Preserve," a gated community in Hobe Sound. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted...
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
Missing 15-year-old from Boynton found safe
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Michael has been found. A purple alert has been issued for a missing teen from Boynton Beach. Michael Reynolds, 15, was last seen at his home in Banyan Lakes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts. Police...
Traffic crash in Riviera Beach causes active investigation by law enforcement
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A major traffic crash in Riviera Beach and law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the crash occurred on on Blue Heron Blvd. and Avenue S., just after 6 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple...
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. Deputies say Jason Figueroa Jr. was driving at a high speed east on 6th Avenue S. At the same time, Pascual Pedro Juarez was driving west on 6th Avenue S. According to the...
'Unwanted person in the church parking lot' leads deputies on chase, forces tough arrest
The arrest report actually called him "an unwanted person in the church parking lot." Make that, the first arrest report. His mugshot shows how he looked after medical attention. The long day — Saturday, Nov. 19 — started at about 7:30 a.m. when somebody in Wellington called the Palm Beach...
Charges for 'burnouts and donuts,' ramming deputy's SUV, speeding 76 mph over the limit
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A team of sheriff's deputies "conducting an operation regarding illegal street racing" had their work cut out for them when one of the cars almost hit one of them, rammed his SUV, and led authorities on a chase. It all went down last...
