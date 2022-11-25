ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

cw34.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
FLORIDA STATE
Austin Harrouff, Face-Eater Killer, Trial Begins

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A shocking, deeply disturbing case out of Jupiter and Tequesta is about to go to trial. The man charged with two counts of murder, accused of attacking his victims randomly, and chewing on their faces, will either get life in prison or be sent to a mental health facility.
JUPITER, FL
Missing 15-year-old from Boynton found safe

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Michael has been found. A purple alert has been issued for a missing teen from Boynton Beach. Michael Reynolds, 15, was last seen at his home in Banyan Lakes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts. Police...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

