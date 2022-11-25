Read full article on original website
Diane Wood
2d ago
Mr Los wood you are a great person for helping so people in need God bless you aways
Mid-Hudson News Network
Christmas tree lights up holiday spirit in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – Dozens gathered on the lawn of Port Jervis’ City Hall Saturday evening for the city’s annual. Holiday Tree Lighting, complete with music, refreshments, and a chance to visit and take photos with. Santa and Mrs. Claus. Holiday music provided by the lively Broome Street...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Village of Harriman holds winter hat and glove drive
HARRIMAN – This holiday season the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate. The village is asking for all donations to be dropped off at Village Hall, 12 Church Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Harriman Police Department, One Maple Avenue, at any time.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Holiday in Saugerties December 4
A Holiday in the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The festivities include a community tree-lighting, a deejay playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horsedrawn carriage rides, a craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Local chocolates to complete your gift-giving
Almost everybody loves chocolate. In fact, according to the recent article by CNN, “Chocolate is having a moment.” Chocolate continues to rise in popularity. As other items have started to decline in purchasing due to belt-tightening amidst increased prices, the buying of chocolate has bucked that trend. The...
News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis seniors treated Thanksgiving dinner
PORT JERVIS – Delicious full course Thanksgiving dinners were cooked, packaged and delivered to 103 local seniors in Port Jervis on Thanksgiving Day, courtesy of a small group of Navy veterans and helpers who prepared and delivered them. A crew of three, consisting of Roger Fuller, Stanley Fuller, and Mark Barila were the chefs. The three arrived at the Tri-State Naval Ship Post #7241 at 6:30 a.m. to begin the cooking process.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Five top-shelf gifts for the liquor cabinet, each made in Ulster County
When most Americans want a bottle of liquor, they reach for a mass-produced brand that’s available the world over. Many of us who indulge in such libations have yet to catch up with the explosion in local distilleries that has been happening. Every liquor you’re looking for can be...
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner
A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home
CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
Mediterranean Villa With Backyard Oasis In Ridgewood Going For $2.49M
A Bergen County Mediterranean villa is on the market for only the second time in the last half-century. Better known as Ridgewood's Wilsey house built in 1912, the Phelps Road is listed at $2.945 million and boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. "The current owners have lovingly renovated in the...
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
