This year, the Duel in the Desert involved fisticuffs. While the Sun Devils and Wildcats traded blows on the field in a thrilling 38-35 ASU win, the two mascots traded blows off of it. Wilbur the Wildcat and Sparky the Sun Devil threw haymakers at each other in a hilarious and chaotic sequence during the third quarter, that culminated in a Sun Devils touchdown after the two were broken up.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO