thesundevils.com
Historic Defense Combines with Elite Passing in Men's Hoops Win
TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona State men's basketball team recorded 20 assists in consecutive contests for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign en-route to a dominant 76-54 victory over Alcorn State Sunday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena. ASU (6-1) scored first and pulled away late in the first half...
thesundevils.com
Season Ends With Five-Set Loss To Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball came up short in the rivalry match against Arizona in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday in the last match of the season. Notable Stats. Arizona State (13-19, 7-13 Pac-12) split the season series with Arizona...
thesundevils.com
Sun Devil Football Announces Kenny Dillingham as Head Coach
TEMPE -- Arizona State University is ushering in a new era of Sun Devil Football, naming alumnus Kenny Dillingham as the 26th head coach of the program, as announced by Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson and University President Dr. Michael Crow. The hire is pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents.
College Football World Reacts To Arizona State's Reported Coaching Hire
Another year, another lost coach for the University of Oregon. On Saturday, news broke that Ducks 32-year-old offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will be taking over as the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. The college football reacted to the Pac-12 coaching news on Twitter Saturday night. "Scottsdale...
und.com
Ebo's career day powers No. 7 Notre Dame past Arizona State, 85-65
BIMINI, Bahamas — For the first time this season, No. 7 Notre Dame faced a real test. The response was promising. In the final game of the 2022 Goombay Splash, the Irish (6-0) topped previously undefeated Arizona State (4-1) by a score of 85-65 after outscoring the Sun Devils 54-31 in the second half. Notre Dame was down by three points at the break, the first time they’ve trailed this season after 20 minutes.
thesundevils.com
Sun Devil WBB unable to keep up with No. 7 Notre Dame
BIMINI, Bahamas – The Sun Devil women's basketball team led seventh-ranked Notre Dame by three points at the half and was tied with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Irish used a 12-2 run to gain control of the game on its way to an 85-65 win on the final day of the Goombay Splash.
knbr.com
Mascots have fist fight during Arizona-Arizona State game
This year, the Duel in the Desert involved fisticuffs. While the Sun Devils and Wildcats traded blows on the field in a thrilling 38-35 ASU win, the two mascots traded blows off of it. Wilbur the Wildcat and Sparky the Sun Devil threw haymakers at each other in a hilarious and chaotic sequence during the third quarter, that culminated in a Sun Devils touchdown after the two were broken up.
Arizona Capitol Times
Election challenges mount
Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Republican Committee Chair Mickie Niland Refuses to Sign General Election Logic and Accuracy Test
Mickie Niland, chairwoman of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, stated Tuesday she would not be signing the Post-Election Logic and Accuracy test results of the 2022 general election because she says the test is inadequate. “I would like a more comprehensive test. I feel the on demand printers, which are...
