A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota
So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
DNR Urges Parents to Teach Kids Respect for the Ice
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking you to help avoid tragedy this holiday season by talking to your kids about ice safety. DNR Ice Safety Coordination Nicole Biagi says kids are naturally curious about ice and parents are advised to try to teach children to have deep respect for ice safety, and always be near any children who are on or near the ice.
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
A pleasant Sunday; dry in most areas through Sunday night
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a high of 53 degrees on Saturday. That’s a typical Twin Cities high temperature in late October, not late November. Temps will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon. Sunday highs and winds. Our average Nov. 27 Twin Cities high temperature is 36 degrees. Metro...
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Fredenberg Township Fire May Have Been Set Intentionally, Man Taken Into Custody
FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man in the Fredenberg Township has been arrested after two structures caught fire on his property. A fire was reported on Thanksgiving morning on the 55-hundred block of Taft Road, where a shed and a barn burned up. Those who know the property owner...
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
Minnesota weather: Quiet end to holiday weekend before snow arrives
(FOX 9) - Seasonable weather has returned for the close of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There is plenty of sunshine in store for Sunday, and it will be a pleasant and quiet afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday's high of 53 degrees, with highs returning to the mid 30s by Sunday afternoon.
Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the next two days remains quiet, the focus will turn to the first “decent” accumulating snowfall Monday night into Tuesday, which has prompted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for parts of the area. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy...
What We're Tracking: Potential for Rain or Snow on Tuesday
Upper Midwest -- A storm system will be taking shape over the Central Rockies this weekend and will be moving into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will be rain and snow across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. What's crucial to determine is the exact track the storm will take, as that will impact who receives rain versus snow. As it stands now, there are a couple scenarios that could develop.
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek. Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday. On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove...
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
Minnesota deer hunting numbers down
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
Minnesota schools struggle to find staff during respiratory illness surge
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. The Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
