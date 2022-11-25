ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quick Country 96.5

A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota

So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

DNR Urges Parents to Teach Kids Respect for the Ice

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking you to help avoid tragedy this holiday season by talking to your kids about ice safety. DNR Ice Safety Coordination Nicole Biagi says kids are naturally curious about ice and parents are advised to try to teach children to have deep respect for ice safety, and always be near any children who are on or near the ice.
CBS Minnesota

Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

A pleasant Sunday; dry in most areas through Sunday night

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a high of 53 degrees on Saturday. That’s a typical Twin Cities high temperature in late October, not late November. Temps will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon. Sunday highs and winds. Our average Nov. 27 Twin Cities high temperature is 36 degrees. Metro...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Quiet end to holiday weekend before snow arrives

(FOX 9) - Seasonable weather has returned for the close of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There is plenty of sunshine in store for Sunday, and it will be a pleasant and quiet afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday's high of 53 degrees, with highs returning to the mid 30s by Sunday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

What We're Tracking: Potential for Rain or Snow on Tuesday

Upper Midwest -- A storm system will be taking shape over the Central Rockies this weekend and will be moving into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will be rain and snow across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. What's crucial to determine is the exact track the storm will take, as that will impact who receives rain versus snow. As it stands now, there are a couple scenarios that could develop.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota deer hunting numbers down

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
MINNESOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Minnesota schools struggle to find staff during respiratory illness surge

(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. The Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MINNESOTA STATE

