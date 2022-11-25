ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station

BEIJING — (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy