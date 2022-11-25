Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
FOX Sports
World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
AL KHOR, Qatar — We are edging closer to the end of the group stage, which wraps Tuesday. So which teams are in position to advance, and what needs to happen for them to get there?. Here are the group-by-group scenarios for each team in the tournament. The Netherlands...
AOL Corp
At World Cup, U.S. soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mbappe lifts France 2-1 over Denmark
Kylian Mbappe continued to etch his name in FIFA World Cup lore as his two-goal performance lifted France over Group D foe Denmark by a final score of 2-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Mbappe, who helped lead France to a 2018 World Cup title and won...
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group.
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
FOX Sports
Messi summons magic in time to rescue Argentina against Mexico
LUSAIL, Qatar — For the first 63 minutes of Argentina's surprisingly crucial second match at the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi was the picture of frustration. Toggling between the right flank and the center of the field, he barely touched the ball against a Mexico team hellbent on containing him.
Manchester United star Antony will miss Brazil's next World Cup game versus Switzerland.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia. While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland did not advance past the...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick
Group D features a matchup between France and Denmark in both teams' second game in Qatar. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Morocco, pick
Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday in their second game in Qatar. On Wednesday, Belgium posted a 1-0 win over Canada in its World Cup opener and Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup, its highest...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick
South Korea and Ghana are seeking their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in both teams' second Group H match in Qatar. South Korea played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay, and Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 on Thursday. South Korea has made every World Cup since...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why Casemiro is key to Brazil's hopes in Qatar - Gilberto Silva
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. My job when Brazil won the 2002 World Cup was...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal’s loss in the round of 16 to Uruguay in 2018, even if it doesn’t carry the same stakes. Uruguay’s 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, and the most Monday’s group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the last 16 for the fourth time in his career.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick
In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Serbia. Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in its opening match, while Serbia lost to favorites Brazil 2-0. Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to...
