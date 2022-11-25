The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 25, 2022
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A double-barreled storm system will affect the weather and
hinder travel from the Southern states to New England today.
Most of the disruptions to travel and outdoor plans will
stem from rain of varying intensity. The heaviest patches of
rain will extend from the Carolinas to New Jersey and from
southeastern Texas to southern Mississippi during the day.
As rain exits the Northeast at night, heavy rain will expand
northeastward over the southern Plains and lower Mississippi
Valley. Meanwhile, heavy snow will blanket parts of western
Texas and eastern New Mexico. An entire season's worth of
snow may fall on some communities from the storm. A new
storm will push into the Northwest with areas of rain,
mountain snow and plunging snow levels. The rest of the West
and Central states will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 88 at Marathon, FL
National Low Thursday -5 at Clayton Lake, ME
Copyright 2022 AccuWeather
Comments / 0