By Accuweather
 3 days ago

The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 25, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A double-barreled storm system will affect the weather and

hinder travel from the Southern states to New England today.

Most of the disruptions to travel and outdoor plans will

stem from rain of varying intensity. The heaviest patches of

rain will extend from the Carolinas to New Jersey and from

southeastern Texas to southern Mississippi during the day.

As rain exits the Northeast at night, heavy rain will expand

northeastward over the southern Plains and lower Mississippi

Valley. Meanwhile, heavy snow will blanket parts of western

Texas and eastern New Mexico. An entire season's worth of

snow may fall on some communities from the storm. A new

storm will push into the Northwest with areas of rain,

mountain snow and plunging snow levels. The rest of the West

and Central states will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 88 at Marathon, FL

National Low Thursday -5 at Clayton Lake, ME

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Monday, November 28, 2022 Eastern Pacific: No active systems in the Pacific No tropical development is expected across the eastern Pacific basin through the next five days. In the central Pacific, there is a small chance a...
HAWAII STATE
