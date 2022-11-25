Read full article on original website
Bristol student vets fund pet vaccines for struggling owners
Low-income pet owners have been given a helping hand by an animal charity offering free pet vaccinations. Trainee vets fundraised and joined forces with Bristol Animal Rescue Centre on Wednesday to administer jabs. The charity said it had helped 54% more people via the scheme since last year supported by...
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
Las Vegas dog owners claim online pet sitting app responsible for losing dogs
At least 2 families who used the Rover app to hire a dog sitter explain how their dogs got out while in the care of the Rover sitter and their dogs have yet to be located.
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
Some Owners Are Experiencing Guilt And Resentment About Their Pandemic Pets
With return-to-work mandates, inflating costs, and animal behavioral issues, some owners have doubts.
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
Should you give a cat a flea bath? A vet's guide to flea removal
Read this article to find out more about flea baths for cats, as well as some alternative treatments. Fleas are common parasites and so you might be wondering if you should give your infected cat a flea bath. Adult fleas are only part of the problem though. These small wingless insects will lay many eggs that roll off your cat.
Vets warn about feeding pets Thanksgiving food scraps
After a Thanksgiving meal, it’s easy to slide some of your leftovers to the family dog and let them clean your plate, but veterinarians warn some foods you likely had on your plate might be dangerous for your pet. Ruth Thompson from the ANNA Shelter gave us some insight on what her vet said about […]
Pet Parents Launch Dog Poop App to Track Digestive Heath
As a pet parent, you’re probably more familiar with your pup’s poop than you ever thought you’d be. You generally know what shape, size, color, and consistency are normal for your cuddly canine. But when the doo-doo you’re used to suddenly changes, it can be disconcerting. Luckily for you, there’s no need to rush to the vet when the dog poop littering your backyard starts to look anything but uniform. That’s because an app can help you discern what’s going on with your dog’s gut health. All you need is your smartphone.
Review provides new perspective on grieving the loss of a pet
A new review published in the CABI journal Human-Animal Interactions provides counselors with new perspectives to consider in their practice when working with clients who are grieving the loss of their pet. The research highlights how during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was more opportunity for people to spend more time...
Dog trainer explains how this simple trick can make crate training a walk in the park
Crate training has never been easier thanks to these simple tips from a professional dog trainer
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets
How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
Best Cat Litter For 2023: Top 5 Feline Care Products Most Recommended By Experts
Dogs may be the most “lovable” species when it comes to pets, but everyone knows that cat owners are some of the most dedicated pet parents out there. Cat owners will do anything to give their feline friends the best of everything — the best cat litter, toys, and entertainment that money can buy.
Need to find your pet a new home?
If you are having trouble finding animal-friendly housing, or experiencing other pet-related housing difficulties such as a nuisance complaint, check out our resources on keeping pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergies?. See our resources on how you can have a happy, healthy life with your furry companions, even if...
AC Members - Show us Your Pets!
Thank you so much! She is my baby! The vet (and my mom) recommended putting water in with her wet food and mixing it. The vet also gave me a special renal dry food that is said to help with kidney function. She drinks lots of water already and pees regularly so I'm hoping things will get better.
Delaware Seeing an Increase in Feral Pot-Bellied Pigs From Unwanted Pets
The number of feral pot-bellied pigs in Delaware is on the rise, thanks to pet owners releasing them into the wild. The state Department of Agriculture is warning people to be on the lookout for these animals. These abandoned pets are a menace to society. They tear up lawns and...
CVAS: Meet Loki and Rusty Bolts, pets of the week
Meet Loki and Rusty Bolts, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Loki and Rusty Bolts would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Holidays 2022: Survey reveals most pet owners give their dogs gifts
It’s beginning to look a lot like…the holiday season! Gift-giving season is coming at us head-on, and we couldn’t be more excited. Watching people’s reactions when they open a gift is awesome. Have you ever given your dog (or dogs) a Christmas present? Now those reactions are simply priceless!
This Elevated Cat Bed With Built-In Toys Is a Pet Owner Favorite & On Sale For Under $25
Cyber Monday just might be our four-legged friends’ favorite time of year — pet parents just can’t help themselves from shopping the sales and spoiling their furry friends with all the best new gadgets at a discount price. We have one more great deal to add to your cart: Kenyone’s elevated hammock cat bed with attached toy balls, a multi-functional resting place for your cat with so many smart features that reviewers can’t get enough of. Designed for felines up to 25 pounds, this cat bed can be enjoyed all year long with two different settings for your cat’s ultimate...
