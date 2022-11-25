As a pet parent, you’re probably more familiar with your pup’s poop than you ever thought you’d be. You generally know what shape, size, color, and consistency are normal for your cuddly canine. But when the doo-doo you’re used to suddenly changes, it can be disconcerting. Luckily for you, there’s no need to rush to the vet when the dog poop littering your backyard starts to look anything but uniform. That’s because an app can help you discern what’s going on with your dog’s gut health. All you need is your smartphone.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO