Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with driving with ‘at least’ 10 license suspensions
KINGSTON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Saugerties man for felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was stopped Saturday evening on Flatbush Road in the Town of Ulster for a traffic infraction. Investigation found that Darell Grosvenor, 29, was driving with at...
Juveniles arrested, allegedly steal woman’s car at gunpoint
Two 15-year-old Albany residents and a 16-year-old Menands resident were arrested on Saturday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened
In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh cabbie’s murder remains unsolved
NEWBURGH – The murder of Newburgh cab driver 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz remains unsolved over a year after he was gunned down outside his cab in what police believe was a robbery. De La Cruz, a native of Peru, had picked up a fare and around 8:40...
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
News 12
Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie
Police are investigating two recent shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie. The first took place just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Lent Street, according to authorities. The second was reported Thursday just before 10 a.m. on Harrison Street. Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was...
Schenectady Police looking for missing person
The Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Pine Bush man accused of making terroristic threat at bank in Ellenville
ELLENVILLE — A Pine Bush man was charged with making a terroristic threat after he told employees at the M&T Bank branch in the village that he was going to come back and shoot up the bank. Ellenville police said the incident began when officers went to the bank...
Spike Strips Stop Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Mahwah Development: One Caught, Two Sought On Route 17
Mahwah police captured an overnight stolen car thief and searched for two others after using spike strips to stop the vehicle before dawn Friday, authorities said. The 2022 BMW X7 kept rolling and hit a Mahwah police car after the trio bailed out on Route 17 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
Ulster County Sheriff’s Office: Driver injured after car crashes into Esopus home
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle crashed into a home in the Town of Esopus last week.
19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Peekskill
A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester. Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street. Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk...
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
kingstonthisweek.com
Man accused of killing father appears in court
The man accused of murdering his father appeared in Kingston’s Provincial Court of Justice on Friday. Daniel Shawn Berndt, 55, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jahzerah Berndt, carrying a weapon during the commissioning of an offence and breaching his probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.
State police: Wrong-way driver who caused fatal head-on crash in Milford arrested
The wrong-way driver who caused a fatal head-on crash Saturday morning in Milford has been arrested, state police say.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal fire in Kingston
KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
whdh.com
Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries
PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer
PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
House fire rages in Blauvelt
BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
