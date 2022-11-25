ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh cabbie’s murder remains unsolved

NEWBURGH – The murder of Newburgh cab driver 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz remains unsolved over a year after he was gunned down outside his cab in what police believe was a robbery. De La Cruz, a native of Peru, had picked up a fare and around 8:40...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
News 12

Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie

Police are investigating two recent shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie. The first took place just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Lent Street, according to authorities. The second was reported Thursday just before 10 a.m. on Harrison Street. Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wrnjradio.com

Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
kingstonthisweek.com

Man accused of killing father appears in court

The man accused of murdering his father appeared in Kingston’s Provincial Court of Justice on Friday. Daniel Shawn Berndt, 55, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jahzerah Berndt, carrying a weapon during the commissioning of an offence and breaching his probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal fire in Kingston

KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
KINGSTON, NY
whdh.com

Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer

PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

House fire rages in Blauvelt

BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

