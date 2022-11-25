Read full article on original website
WORTH THE DRIVE: Fun day trips for the entire family around the holidays
Between the colder weather preventing certain outdoor escapades and holiday-related breaks over the next few months, the kids are likely to at least experience a few fits of boredom. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a diverse set of day trip ideas – from museums to restaurants and glow tubing – sure...
Ride the bus in Dayton with Santa this season
Santa Claus is coming to town, and he will be making special appearances aboard the Greater Dayton RTA holiday bus this season. Santa will pass out candy canes to passengers, who can share their Christmas wishes with him. Friday, Dec. 2: Route 11 – 12:35 p.m. to 3:01 p.m.
Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date
“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend
Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for the 33rd Annual Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival on Saturday. “Being able to bring this tradition to our community members and our visitors, literally from all over the United States is just heartwarming. To be able to see the smiles on their faces, and see the families gathering, I can’t even describe it. It’s surreal to me. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see those smiles, see those families and see our downtown. Literally, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Angie Smith, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
Springfield plans hotel purchase to expand shelter for homeless
American Rescue Plan money will pay for most of $1.7 million plan. The Springfield City Commission took the first step toward expanding options to assist the displaced and homeless population last week with the introduction of an ordinance for the purchase of the Villager Inn, 1715 W. North St. The...
Vendors offering coffee, tacos coming to The Mall at Fairfield Commons
The Mall at Fairfield Commons is welcoming two new tenants to its food court. El Buen Taco opened on Friday, Nov. 25 and Third Perk Express is opening on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a press release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons. After operating two food trucks serving the...
Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles
Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
Dayton-area game maker featured on multiple national gift guides
Dolphin Hat Games, a game maker based in Englewood, has been featured on multiple national gift guides this year for its flagship card game, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. The game has been featured on gift guides from USA Today, BuzzFeed, CountryLiving, Detroit Free Press, Glitched and several others. “This...
Best of Dayton: Meet Best Tattoo Artist Caleb Neff, who enjoys sharing his passion in ‘mecca of tattooing’
Caleb Neff’s body first became a canvas at 17 years old when he had his family crest tattooed on his back. Just over a decade later, Neff – of Blacklist Tattoo – is sharing his passion with inked customers throughout the community and across the country as a tattoo artist.
