Effective: 2022-11-28 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie. * WHEN...11 AM MST this morning until 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO