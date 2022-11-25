Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie. * WHEN...11 AM MST this morning until 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...North Laramie Range mountains. * WHEN...11 AM MST this morning until 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; Goshen County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized bands of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Central and southern Laramie Range, including the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Platte, Goshen, and Laramie counties in Wyoming including Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. Scotts Bluff and Banner counties in western Nebraska including Harrisburg and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.
