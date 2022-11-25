Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; Goshen County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized bands of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Central and southern Laramie Range, including the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Platte, Goshen, and Laramie counties in Wyoming including Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. Scotts Bluff and Banner counties in western Nebraska including Harrisburg and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO