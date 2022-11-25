Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
This Petty Blue AMC Matador Is Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Add something unique to your classic car collection. AMC, possibly one of America’s most instantly recognizable small automobile manufacturers due to its long history of producing fast, affordable, fun sports/ muscle cars for the American youth in its time. Having been defunct in 1988, AMC has become one of those rare car companies whose reputation outlived it. Of course, the company that made cars such as the Javelin, AMX, and Matador would go on to become one of those brands that everyone looks back at as a wicked piece of American car history. Examples like this 1977 AMC Matador is a solid original example that time has not corrupted.
theindustry.fashion
Adidas gets into the festive spirit with two themed footwear launches
Adidas has welcomed in the holiday season by launching two festive footwear collaborations with Dr. Seuss and Home Alone 2. The first collaboration was inspired by the cult-classic Christmas film, The Grinch. The brand has put a festive spin on its beloved basketball icon, the Forum Low trainers. Inspired by...
It's the final day to snag Hulu for $1.99 a month during this amazing Cyber Monday sale
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Hulu is offering its ad-supported subscription for just $1.99 per month for 12 months during its Cyber Monday sale. Stream all of your favorite shows and movies...
JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
theindustry.fashion
Size? opens debut store design concept at Liverpool ONE
Size? has opened a new store at Liverpool ONE, debuting its brand new store design concept. Bolstering the destination’s premium retail line up on Peter’s Lane, the new 2,734 sq ft store is the third JD Group retailer to open at Liverpool ONE, joining JD Sports and Tessuti’s global flagship.
In Style
The Expensive-Looking Jewelry Worn by Julia Roberts and Katie Holmes Is on Sale Starting at Just $18
Baublebar is a one-stop shop for holiday shopping, and luckily its Black Friday sale is in full swing until November 29. You can snag 30 percent off almost every single product with the code BB30. This is all good news, but if I had to identify a thorn, it would be that there is an endless amount of jewelry, home products, ornaments, gifts, and more that deserve to be in your cart. So where do you start?
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel
To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
Black Friday Perfume Deals: Top Gift Sets by Chanel, Gucci, Prada and More On Sale Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and holiday shopping are here, and if there’s one thing that’s certain, the Black Friday beauty deals are better than ever. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the women on your list, timeless perfume gift sets are key to any always-welcomed gift. Lucky for you, today, you can score major Black Friday deals on perfume gift sets, making them the perfect gifts for all moms and gifts for all girlfriends.More from WWDHow Ana de...
theindustry.fashion
Icon Outlet at The O2 appoints KLM to act on retail leasing
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the appointment of KLM Real Estate to act on retail leasing, working alongside CBRE. With the leadership of Louisa Dalgleish, Leasing Director at Icon Outlet, KLM Real Estate will work in tandem with CBRE to build on recent retail leasing and performance successes.
Shop Skims’ Bi-Annual Sale to get major savings before they’re gone
Kim Kardashian’s actually quite good shapewear and clothing brand, Skims, has kicked off its Bi-Annual Sale conveniently timed to Black Friday. Right now you can shop some of the brand’s often-sold-out bestsellers like bodysuits, dresses, loungewear and more at a deep discount.
Mic
Here are the best cheap gifts on Amazon & they're selling fast
Shopping for others is an activity that brings out the best in many of us. It’s fun to spend time contemplating what small item will brighten the day, or every day, of our friends and family. But it’s easy to feel tapped out — financially and creatively — after a few brilliant insights and clever discoveries.
Stock up on Clinique skincare and makeup bestsellers during the Black Friday Early Access Sale
The Clinique Black Friday Sale is your chance to get 30% off tried-and-true skincare and makeup, including the Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+.
Pandora have launched huge new charm collection just in time for Christmas
Pandora has launched a huge new Christmas charm collection - and you can snap them up in the sales, too. From nutcrackers, to decorated Christmas trees and cute gingerbread men charms, the retailer is also currently offering 20 per cent off a number of different charms in its Black Friday sales.
Outfit Your Rig With Off-Road Equipment and Accessories From Amazon
AmazonFind some nicely discounted off-road gear for that intrepid adventurist in your family.
Comments / 0