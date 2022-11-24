ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DePaul Drops Fort Myers Finale to Towson, 64-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FORT MYERS, Fla. – DePaul's potent offense was stifled on Sunday afternoon in a 64-56 setback to Towson in the final game of the Elevance Health Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The Blue Demons could never find an offensive rhythm, being...
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Uses Second Half Surge to Power Past Pitt 74-59

FORT MYERS, Fla. – After leading by just a point at halftime, DePaul outscored Pittsburgh by 14 in the final 20 minutes to close out a 74-59 win on day two of the Elevance Health Fort Myers Tip-Off. Aneesah Morrow led the way with 23 points and a season-high...
