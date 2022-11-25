ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Axle: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out

Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
Thanksgiving is a Virginia Holiday

Thanksgiving has been celebrated on the Eastern Shore of Virginia on the fourth Thursday of November since at least 1941 when Congress passed a law making it that day. It had been on other Thursdays in November before that. And we all know that we celebrated Thanksgiving in Virginia long before they did so in that foreign land of Massachusetts.
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
Virginia Casino prepares to open

Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
Virginians urged not to move firewood

With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
Youngkin wants same-day mental health treatment; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants same-day mental health treatment. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and Virginia Mercury. Economy:. Dominion Energy wants Virginia City hybrid coal / biomass plant in Wise County to stay as is. — Virginia...
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown

HONOLULU – As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response is...
VA ABC: Big 3-day sale & holiday hours

Photo byCourtesy of Matteo Paciotti (CC 2.0) If you’re planning for alcoholic beverages to be part of your holiday festivities, there are some things about VA ABC that are handy to know beginning with the fact there’s about to be a 3-day sale.
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Saturday

(WDBJ) - This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Saturday:. UPDATE: The crash was cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing four miles of delays along I-81S at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are both closed. Roanoke Co. UPDATE: The crash...
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more

Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
