Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb

Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Slip as China Unrest Grows, Traders Await Key Data

U.S. Treasury yields slid Monday as unrest in China grew over the country's Covid policies, while traders awaited a slew of economic data releases due later this week that will provide insights into how the U.S. economy is faring as interest rates and inflation remain high. The benchmark 10-year Treasury...
msn.com

U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
Tri-City Herald

Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
Benzinga

US Stocks Head For Rough Start To Week As China Protests Become International Concern — Tesla, Apple, Oil Stocks Slump Premarket

The U.S. index futures are pointing to a lower start for Wall Street stocks on Monday, as the upward momentum built over the last week falters amid geopolitical tensions. U.S. stocks advanced in the holiday-shortened week that ended Nov. 25 as traders returned to buying ways encouraged by the less-hawkish minutes of the November Fed meeting. The 30-stock Dow Industrials average has been an outperformer and is now perched at its highest level in more than three months.
NBC Chicago

Top Wall Street Analysts Say Buy These Stocks During a Market Downturn

Even though the holiday week ended on a positive note for stocks, more volatility is likely in the cards. All eyes are on November's upcoming payrolls report, due out Dec. 2. Further, the Federal Reserve's Dec. 13-14 meeting looms ahead, and investors await the central bank's next steps on its monetary policy campaign. There is still plenty of time for stocks to churn before the year ends.
msn.com

Stocks rise after Fed minutes signal rate hike slowdown

Stocks rose on Wednesday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signaled a likely slowdown in the central bank's pace of interest rate increases next month. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, all three major indexes were in green figures, with the S&P 500 up...
kitco.com

Investors thankful spot gold prices holding above $1,750

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to some analysts, gold and silver continue to benefit from shifting expectations that the Federal Reserve will...
