Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn to hire Hugh Freeze as next football coach, per multiple reports
Hugh Freeze will head to Auburn after four seasons at Liberty, replacing Bryan Harsin who was fired in October after less than two years.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The UW quarterback has never appeared in the postseason yet in his five college seasons.
Heisman favorite Caleb Williams paints his nails with 'FU' message to opponents
Caleb Williams has been torching opponents as USC's quarterback all season. If he ever needs a little extra motivation, he can look down at his nails.
Comments / 0