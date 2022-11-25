ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Steak on a platePhoto byPhoto by Sanju M Gurung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their service and food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best

WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Washington Must Hold Crisis Pregnancy Centers Accountable

Despite the US Supreme Court decision to revoke federal protections for abortion, abortion remains legal in Washington. However, there are still attacks on reproductive freedom within the state that must be addressed. Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs) are anti-abortion organizations that divert people from receiving abortion care by using coercive tactics...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Sees Increase in Revenue Forecast But Legislators Will Likely Disagree on How to Spend It

OLYMPIA — Ahead of the next Legislature's budget writing year, Washington's tax collections are again higher than expected. Despite concerns that revenues were slowing with a possible recession, the state revenue projections for the budget cycle ending in 2023 has increased by nearly $762 million, according to the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Joe Kent says he's raising money to pay for a potential WA-03 recount

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent says he's raising money to pay for a potential recount in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press, the Oregonian, and other organizations projected that Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez would win the seat nearly two weeks ago. Gluesenkamp...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Attorney General Calls for Retail Crime Unit

OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday he is asking the state legislature for $1.5 million annually to fund the creation of a 10-member organized retail crime unit, according to a press release from the Attorney General's office. The request follows Ferguson's convening of an organized retail...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy