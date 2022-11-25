Read full article on original website
Chronicle
After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington
Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
State of Washington Grants $32.5 Million in Stimulus Funds to Boost Small Businesses
The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced 22 grants totaling $32.5 million to small business development from the state’s Small Business Innovation Fund, which was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. The awards range from $500,000 to $5 million and are conditional pending contract agreement with the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Steak on a platePhoto byPhoto by Sanju M Gurung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their service and food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
At Washington State Special Education Schools, Years of Abuse Complaints and Lack of Academics
Northwest SOIL promised to help students with serious disabilities. But when school districts urged action, the state let the private school stay open and receive millions in tax dollars.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
Tri-City Herald
$16 million was spent by outside groups on the WA midterm. These 5 groups spent the most
Nearly $16 million in independent expenditures was spent for and against candidates during the Washington state midterm election this year, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. Out of the top five PACs who made independent expenditures, four of them supported mostly Republican candidates. However, one political action committee in particular...
The Stranger
Washington Must Hold Crisis Pregnancy Centers Accountable
Despite the US Supreme Court decision to revoke federal protections for abortion, abortion remains legal in Washington. However, there are still attacks on reproductive freedom within the state that must be addressed. Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs) are anti-abortion organizations that divert people from receiving abortion care by using coercive tactics...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Disqualification of Washington Ballots for Signature Mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of ballots are rejected because ballot envelope signatures are flagged as not matching how they've looked in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 27,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the secretary of state's office.
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
Chronicle
State Sees Increase in Revenue Forecast But Legislators Will Likely Disagree on How to Spend It
OLYMPIA — Ahead of the next Legislature's budget writing year, Washington's tax collections are again higher than expected. Despite concerns that revenues were slowing with a possible recession, the state revenue projections for the budget cycle ending in 2023 has increased by nearly $762 million, according to the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
Joe Kent says he's raising money to pay for a potential WA-03 recount
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent says he's raising money to pay for a potential recount in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press, the Oregonian, and other organizations projected that Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez would win the seat nearly two weeks ago. Gluesenkamp...
koze.com
Moderate Snow Over Portions of Inland Northwest Sunday; Chance of Significant Winter Storm on Wednesday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says parts of the Inland Northwest can expect some moderate snow tomorrow. Moderate to locally heavy snow impacting travel over mountain passes is in the forecast along with gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph. A “major winter storm” is looking likely...
Kent starts fundraising campaign for election recount
The hotly contested race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District has been called for Democrat Marie Glusenkamp Perez, but Republican Challenger Joe Kent hasn’t given up — and now he’s pushing for a recount. Kent says given the number of ballots left that have been rejected and...
Chronicle
State Attorney General Calls for Retail Crime Unit
OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday he is asking the state legislature for $1.5 million annually to fund the creation of a 10-member organized retail crime unit, according to a press release from the Attorney General's office. The request follows Ferguson's convening of an organized retail...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
Beautiful Hiking Trails in Washington's National Parks
Washington has three National Parks. Olympic, Mount Rainier and North Cascades. These national parks hold some of the best hiking trails and views in the United States. Olympic National Park is known for its old growth forests, rainforests and the highlight of the national park, Mount Olympus.
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Razor Clam Dig Closures on All Coastal Beaches Continue Until Further Notice
The recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches remains closed until further notice, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced this week. Test results, released on Nov. 23 for razor clams, indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches, have exceeded the health guidelines for...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
