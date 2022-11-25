Read full article on original website
I’m going to be honest: I always thought Charlie Brown was, for all of his good intentions, a bit of a try-hard. So when I watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for the first time as an adult, I was expecting pretty much the same from its star and what I’ve seen from the Peanuts gang — Charlie Brown tries hard to impress his friends, he’s made fun of, he mopes, Sally whines, Linus prophesizes, Snoopy saves the day. And this is what exactly happens in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
Written and directed by Debbie Isitt, ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ is a story of love, belonging, and preserving one’s legacy. It revolves around the Cunningham family as they navigate life on a farm that is unlike anything they are used to. The feel-good Christmas flick features Scott Garnham, Scott Paige, Ashley Jensen, Celia Imrie, Kathryn Drysdale, and Carolyn Pickles in lead roles. There are a lot of twists and turns throughout the story with the kid’s innovative plans to stay on the farm and Matt’s struggles to stay afloat in the strange place. A viewer is bound to feel lost and grasp the plot as it came. Don’t worry, we got your back. Here’s what happened at the end of ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’. SPOILERS AHEAD!
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: (1989, Comedy) Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. A traditional Griswold yuletide backfires in comic fashion. AMC. A Tale of Two Christmases: (2022, Romance) Katherine Barrell, Chandler Massey. A woman gets to experience two different Christmases. HALL. Serving Up the Holidays: (2021, Romance) Britt Irvin, Zach...
A Christmas Mystery on HBO Max is your classic yuletide whodunnit. 100 years ago, a set of jingle bells fell from Santa’s sleigh in the town of Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing prosperity to everyone who lived there. When the bells go missing from the museum that holds them, everyone in town panics and 11-year-old Violet Pierce is determined to find out who stole them.
The Thanksgiving feast was my father's last supper, one he could barely eat before he was admitted to the hospital, only to die 10 days later in the hospice wing. He couldn't eat at all that night, nor could the rest of us. We knew something was terribly wrong if Dad was not commenting on a delicious meal. Ever since, grief has attached itself to this holiday. And yet, isn't it the miracle of healing and memory that we find a way, however long it takes, to get back to that time before the last supper? If this is a tale about the Thanksgiving holiday in the context of loss, it is also a story about the role of memory in the healing process.
