West Feliciana Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
PEARL RIVER, LA
cenlanow.com

Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies: Two hurt in Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Male suffers from gunshot wound in Desire Area

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A male was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting that took place in the Desire area. On Saturday (Nov. 26th) around 6:00 p.m. the New Orleans Police Department received a report of shots fired around the 1500 block of Louisa St. According investigators...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument

Louisiana Man Arrested After Affegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of Ronnie Carter, 64 who was reportedly shot and killed by his son, Adam Carter, 21 yesterday morning around 9:31 am in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish

Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

