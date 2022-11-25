Robert Lewandowski has scored his first-ever World Cup goal for Poland as the Barcelona star makes it 2-0 to his side against Saudi Arabia in their Group C match. The striker set up Poland’s first goal in the opening 45 minutes and has now put the match to bed with a goal of his own. The win will put Poland top of their group with four points and it gives them a very good chance to go through to the last 16 of the tournament.

