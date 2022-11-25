Read full article on original website
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
U.S. Soccer Fans Furious After Starting Lineup Revealed For England Game
The U.S. Men's National Team has announced its official starting lineup for this afternoon's highly-anticipated World Cup matchup against England. There's a notable absence from this starting 11 — 20-year-old midfielder Gio Reyna. There's a large portion of American soccer fans who are frustrated by this lineup decision from...
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
World Cup 2022: Jürgen Klinsmann suggests it's Iran's 'culture' to play dirty, soccer team fires back
Former German star Jürgen Klinsmann's remarks about the Iranian soccer team roiled the coach and the country's soccer federation on Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goal
Magical. Mercurial. Magnanimous. Messi. In a FIFA World Cup grudge match between Mexico, Argentina broke the deadlock through the prodigious left foot of Lionel Messi. Having lost their opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1, this game was a must-win for Argentina. But, with all the hype, pressure, and expectations, the little wizard produced a moment of World Cup magic that may be the difference in Argentina’s World Cup run.
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has silenced critics at World Cup, but his biggest test is next: Iran
AL KHOR, Qatar — The fierce collective loathing of Gregg Berhalter among American soccer fans is a phenomenon whose roots aren’t difficult to trace. Criticism has dogged Berhalter ever since U.S. Soccer, which for two decades employed his brother as a top executive, hired him in late 2018 to become the U.S. men's national team head coach.
Yardbarker
Qatar 2022 | Neither Matthaus nor Ronaldo: Messi sets a historic record in World Cup history
The Argentine legend not only helped his side beat Mexico, but he also scored a goal and set up another that will go down in history. This has not been accomplished by either Lothar Matthaus or Cristiano Ronaldo. A 2-0 win against Mexico, with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo...
Yardbarker
Watch: Robert Lewandowski scores first-ever World Cup goal after horrendous mistake from Saudi Arabia star
Robert Lewandowski has scored his first-ever World Cup goal for Poland as the Barcelona star makes it 2-0 to his side against Saudi Arabia in their Group C match. The striker set up Poland’s first goal in the opening 45 minutes and has now put the match to bed with a goal of his own. The win will put Poland top of their group with four points and it gives them a very good chance to go through to the last 16 of the tournament.
Sporting News
Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and Portugal will each have at least one absentee at the back when they meet in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronald Araujo's place in the Uruguay squad was in doubt through injury and the saga around his fitness appears to be escalating, although his teammates still managed to keep a clean sheet against South Korea.
Sporting News
New Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths humbled by the opportunity to represent his culture
Newly appointed Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths has spoken of his immense excitement at being able to represent his people and his culture when the fifth instalment of the current All Stars concept travels to New Zealand for the first time in 2023. Newcastle’s premiership-winning NRLW coach has taken...
Carlos Queiroz responds angrily to Jurgen Klinsmann’s criticism of Iran
Carlos Queiroz has called for Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s World Cup Technical Study Group and labelled comments he made about Iran “a disgrace to football”.Klinsmann, a World Cup winner with West Germany in 1990, claimed while working as a pundit for the BBC that Queiroz’s side had “worked the referee” in their 2-0 victory over Wales on Friday.The former Tottenham forward said: “Carlos fits really well with the national team and their culture, he failed in South America with Colombia and then failed to qualify with Egypt, and he came in right before the World Cup with Iran,...
Sporting News
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
Sporting News
Portugal vs Uruguay free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
An epic 2022 FIFA World Cup match awaits as Portugal take on Uruguay in Group H action on Monday, November 28. Cristiano Ronaldo made history last time out for Portugal as his nation began the tournament in Qatar with a dramatic 3-2 win over Ghana. It wasn't such smooth sailing...
Sporting News
When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup
Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
Sporting News
How many substitutes in World Cup 2022? Explaining new rules for Qatar tournament
Substitutions can make or break games for teams and those stakes don't get any higher than at a World Cup. With entire nations watching on, bringing on the right players at the right time can be the difference between success and failure. In the 2014 World Cup final, it was...
Landon Donovan: The USMNT Star with No Home
Landon Donovan is a U.S. Men's National Team legend. His goal to beat Algeria and escape the group stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa went down in history as one of the best for the CONCACAF side. But for all of his great moments in U.S. soccer history, Donovan remains a divisive figure in the game. On paper, Donovan should be the golden boy of U.S. soccer, an American David Beckham of sorts. Instead, his legacy is a bit murkier. What happened to the famous U.S. footballer after he hung up his cleats?
Sporting News
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
