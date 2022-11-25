ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock's StarCare Specialty Health System earns $4 million grant

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Lubbock's StarCare Specialty Health System has earned a $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The grant will give StarCare $1 million each year for the next four years, according to a news release. Those funds will implement or improve several services, including:

  • Crisis mental health services, including 24-hour mobile crisis teams, emergency crisis intervention, and crisis stabilization.
  • Screening, assessment, and diagnosis, including risk assessment.
  • Patient-centered treatment planning.
  • Comprehensive outpatient mental health and substance use services.
  • Outpatient primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators and health risk.
  • Targeted-case management.
  • Psychiatric rehabilitation services, defined in Texas as mental health rehabilitation.
  • Comprehensive community recovery supports, including peer support, counseling services, and family support services.
  • Intensive, community-based mental health care for members of the armed forces and veterans.

StarCare was one of eight Local Mental Health Authorities in Texas to receive this grant, named the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC-IA) grant. StarCare has been certified as a CCBHC since 2016.

