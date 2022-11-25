Read full article on original website
U.S. Soccer sparks controversy by scrubbing emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political […]
Ben Stokes pledges his England match fees to Pakistan flood appeal
England’s Test captain Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he would be donating his match fees from the series to the Pakistan flood appeal. At least 1,600 people were killed and millions left in need of aid following the devastating floods that hit the region earlier this year, and Stokes wrote on social media: “To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special.
Ex-basketball player John Amaechi tells of ‘humiliating’ Heathrow search
Psychologist and former NBA star, who is black, was told he was too big for security scanners
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
China eases COVID rules after wide protests of lockdowns
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The government made no comment on the protests or the...
