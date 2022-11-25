WENATCHEE - The film and book, Polar Express, is an imaginative wonder and remains so since 1985, but now, a third interpretation of the classic Christmas story is literally coming to life in Leavenworth this year. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle in cooperating with Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center and Comfort Inn Wenatchee Gateway will debut its Leavenworth Polar Express bus ride experience on Nov. 26.

