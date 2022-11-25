ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

kpq.com

NWS Issues Winter Weather Warning For Wenatchee And Region

What stared off as a forecast for a major winter storm Monday evolved into a Winter Storm Watch Monday evening, and finally into a Winter Storm Warning overnight Tuesday morning for North Central and Eastern Washington. National Weather Service meteorologist Valerie Thaler says the rapid increase in intensity has to...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

'All aboard!' Polar Express experience offered for first time in Leavenworth by Wenatchee Valley Shuttle

WENATCHEE - The film and book, Polar Express, is an imaginative wonder and remains so since 1985, but now, a third interpretation of the classic Christmas story is literally coming to life in Leavenworth this year. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle in cooperating with Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center and Comfort Inn Wenatchee Gateway will debut its Leavenworth Polar Express bus ride experience on Nov. 26.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Humane Society Sees Most Surrendered Animals in 55 Years

The cages at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are all filled up on a daily basis due to a high volume of surrendered pets at its shelter operations this autumn. Humane Society interim executive director, Dawn Davies, says the continuing issues are being attributed to fallout from the pandemic.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway

The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23. Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County road closed after deadly collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Vape Shop Loses License After Selling to Minors

Washington State’s Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency license suspension to Wenatchee’s Pacific North West Tobacco Shop for selling vapes to minors multiple times. On Nov. 9, the shop was caught selling vapes to an underage Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) investigative aid. LCB investigators found multiple...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata man gets a year in jail in East Wenatchee-area stabbing

EAST WENATCHEE — An Ephrata man has been sentenced to a year in jail in a March stabbing that left another man injured near East Wenatchee. Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He was initially charged with first-degree assault and felony harassment but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

