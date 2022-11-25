Read full article on original website
kpq.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Warning For Wenatchee And Region
What stared off as a forecast for a major winter storm Monday evolved into a Winter Storm Watch Monday evening, and finally into a Winter Storm Warning overnight Tuesday morning for North Central and Eastern Washington. National Weather Service meteorologist Valerie Thaler says the rapid increase in intensity has to...
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
kpq.com
National Weather Service Warns of Major Winter Storm Starting Tuesday Night
A major winter storm is projected to blow over the north central region on Tuesday night, continuing well into Wednesday. Expect moderate snow early on Monday morning, followed by temperatures dropping on Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Higher elevated areas in the Cascades should expect over 12 inches of...
ifiberone.com
'All aboard!' Polar Express experience offered for first time in Leavenworth by Wenatchee Valley Shuttle
WENATCHEE - The film and book, Polar Express, is an imaginative wonder and remains so since 1985, but now, a third interpretation of the classic Christmas story is literally coming to life in Leavenworth this year. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle in cooperating with Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center and Comfort Inn Wenatchee Gateway will debut its Leavenworth Polar Express bus ride experience on Nov. 26.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 25, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Thousands sent home after freezing rain pelts Tri-Cities. Eastbound I-90 closes for hours
Hanford workers were sent home in staggered shifts to help with traffic congestion.
kpq.com
Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Humane Society Sees Most Surrendered Animals in 55 Years
The cages at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are all filled up on a daily basis due to a high volume of surrendered pets at its shelter operations this autumn. Humane Society interim executive director, Dawn Davies, says the continuing issues are being attributed to fallout from the pandemic.
kpq.com
$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway
The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23. Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit-and-run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
KXLY
Police arrest 3 teens for threatening student with BB gun at Moses Lake High School
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake Police arrested three teens for threatening a student with a BB gun inside Moses Lake High School. Police say the three suspects illegally entered Moses Lake HS around 3 p.m. on Monday. Two of them were on suspension from another school, and the third, an 18-year-old, is not enrolled in the high school.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
nbcrightnow.com
Grant County road closed after deadly collision
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Vape Shop Loses License After Selling to Minors
Washington State’s Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency license suspension to Wenatchee’s Pacific North West Tobacco Shop for selling vapes to minors multiple times. On Nov. 9, the shop was caught selling vapes to an underage Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) investigative aid. LCB investigators found multiple...
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
ifiberone.com
Kriete to be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday; Rectenwald retiring
EPHRATA — Joey Kriete will be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday afternoon. Elected candidates are typically sworn in at the beginning of the new year but current Sheriff Ryan Rectenwald is retiring this week. Rectenwald was appointed to the sheriff position on July 1 after former...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man gets a year in jail in East Wenatchee-area stabbing
EAST WENATCHEE — An Ephrata man has been sentenced to a year in jail in a March stabbing that left another man injured near East Wenatchee. Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He was initially charged with first-degree assault and felony harassment but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
