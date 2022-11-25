Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Black Friday for $49

Read full article on original website
Syvette
3d ago
My suggestion would be to invest in some cast iron cookware. It'll last you for years if taken care of properly. Also, when you cook your food in them, they add iron to your food. TRUST, you won't be disappointed. Cracker Barrel has awesome cast iron cookware. I bought a 5 piece set for 100 dollars.
Reply(8)
60
Diane Cahoon Shane
3d ago
They're pretty but from what everyone says, they don't last long. I'll stick with the good ole cast iron pots! They've been around for years & years & years!!!
Reply(3)
40
Tamatha Charles
4d ago
I just bought this and they are marvelous❤️♥️great quality.! I got mine last Friday, had I waited a week, I would have saved $11.00. Oh well, they are so worth it!!
Reply(2)
20
