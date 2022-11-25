Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Elon Musk Tags Apple CEO Over Stopping Advertising on Twitter
Several major companies have put off advertising on Twitter ever since Musk took over. Musk said back in early November that Twitter has lost “massive” income. An alleged message from Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, claims that Apple has pulled its ads from the platform. Elon Musk, in light of Apple suspending its advertising plans on Twitter, tagged Apple’s CEO Tim Cook in a tweet asking if the tech giant was opposed to free speech in the United States.
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin Price Surges 25% In Crypto Winter, What’s the Reason?
At press time, Dogecoin recorded a 117% surge in its 24h trading volume. Dogecoin holds a fandom of 3.6 million on Twitter. December 6 marks the 9th year in the crypto market. Dogecoin, the largest memecoin and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite crypto, exhibited a 24% price surge since last week. The episodic spikes in DOGE’s price never fail to conquer the crypto community’s attention.
thenewscrypto.com
wETH Insolvency Joke Made Headlines, Crypto Twitter Urges Restraint
One of the first to propagate the joke was blockchain developer “cygaar.”. Markus Thielen,confirmed that the wETH “shitposts” are largely untrue. Crypto Influencers were compelled to clarify that an inside joke regarding Wrapped Ethereum’s (wETH) “insolvency” over the weekend was just a “shitpost” after some members of the community mistook it for the truth. On November 26, false rumors claiming that wETH is insolvent and not backed 1:1 by Ether (ETH) started to circulate. This is known as wETH insolvency FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt).
Nick Fuentes Contradicts Kanye Campaign Boss Over Trump Dinner
White nationalist Nick Fuentes tossed cold water on Milo Yiannopoulos’ claim that the now-infamous meeting between Donald Trump and Kanye West was intended to kneecap the former president. NBC News reported on Tuesday—citing the extremely unreliable Fuentes and Yiannopoulos, among others—that the dinner was a troll attempt to leave Trump politically wounded. “Ye’s political adviser Milo Yiannopoulos has grown disillusioned with Trump & said he was the ‘architect’ of the dinner trap. He said he knew the meeting would leak, & he dispatched Fuentes there ‘just to make Trump’s life miserable,’” NBC reporter Marc Caputo wrote. But Fuentes disagreed and contradicted Yiannopoulos following the story. “My intention was not to hurt Trump by attending the dinner, that is fake news. I love Donald Trump,” Fuentes responded on Telegram before taking aim at fellow West campaign associate Karen Giorno, who was also at the Trump and West dinner. Yiannopoulos declined to comment on this story when reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. Since the Mar-a-Lago dinner, The Daily Beast reported that West’s informal 2024 campaign has hired Fuentes and a racist YouTuber who gained notoriety for offensive videos.Read it at NBC News
Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming
French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday, at the start of a state visit highlighting the countries' strategic ties but also fears of a transatlantic trade war. Largely due to Covid disruptions, this is the first formal state visit to the White House during the Biden presidency.
thenewscrypto.com
Kraken Settles With U.S OFAC Over Iran Sanctions Compliance
The OFAC claims Kraken did not take reasonable precautions. Kraken will allocate an extra $100,000 to sanctions compliance mechanisms. Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the United States, has just resolved with the United States Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for alleged breaches of sanctions against Iran. The settlement is for $362,158.70.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese urges US government to end pursuit of Julian Assange
The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, says he has personally urged the US government to end its pursuit of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange. In his most in-depth comments about the diplomatically sensitive issue in months, Albanese said he had raised the Assange case “recently in meetings” with US representatives and he vowed to continue to press for it to be brought to a close.
Powell speech, GDP revision, private hiring and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Wednesday will have several events that will move markets including a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, plus the latest update on quarterly growth.
