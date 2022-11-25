Read full article on original website
Liminal Digital Wallet Platform Integrates with XinFin
Liminal Digital Wallet partners with XinFin to bring safe and secure DeFi services. Subsidized prices are XDC-based programs to get subsidized prices. The Liminal digital wallet platform has been quite trending, doing all it can to its maximum. On such terms, as the latest initiative from the digital wallet platform, Liminal has successfully integrated itself with the XinFin XDC blockchain. The Liminal platform serves as a complete digital wallet solution giving out the most secure, as well as efficient services possible to its customers.
Daniel Shin To be Severely Fined for promoting $UST as Payment Method
Co-founder of Terra Labs, Daniel Shin will face severe fines. Promotion of crashed $UST as payment methods on e-commerce platforms. The Financial Prosecutors may issue an arrest warrant on Shin if needed. In mid May 2022, the crash of the entire Terra network created a huge impact on the crypto...
Ethereum and Polygon Support Now Added to Phantom Wallet
The company claims that a simple self-custodial wallet is vital. Phantom and Polygon collaborated closely to provide a premium wallet experience. Earlier today, Phantom, one of the most widely used cold storage wallets for Solana-based decentralized applications and NFTs, announced that it will be expanding to include Ethereum and Polygon. Phantom is available for PC, iOS, and Android.
FTX New CEO John Ray III Criticized by Bahamas Government
The battle to decide what to do with FTX’s assets has recently intensified. FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The Bahamian government has criticized new FTX CEO John J. Ray III for his role in imposing restrictions on the corporation. The battle to decide what to do with FTX’s broken enterprise has recently intensified.
wETH Insolvency Joke Made Headlines, Crypto Twitter Urges Restraint
One of the first to propagate the joke was blockchain developer “cygaar.”. Markus Thielen,confirmed that the wETH “shitposts” are largely untrue. Crypto Influencers were compelled to clarify that an inside joke regarding Wrapped Ethereum’s (wETH) “insolvency” over the weekend was just a “shitpost” after some members of the community mistook it for the truth. On November 26, false rumors claiming that wETH is insolvent and not backed 1:1 by Ether (ETH) started to circulate. This is known as wETH insolvency FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt).
Belgian Regulators Classify Bitcoin and Ethereum as Non-Securities
The FSMA has said that it has received several inquiries on the regulatory status. Bitcoin (BTC) is disregarded as security since there is no central authority behind it. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are not considered securities, according to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) in Belgium. Regulatory organizations all over the globe are attempting to define the emergent asset class. But thus yet, only a few of them have been successful. It’s worth noting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is engaged in a similar legal struggle with Ripple.
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Announces Closure by Year End
Line made it clear that the FTX scandal had nothing to do with their move. Bitfront will shut down its services somewhere in December. In order to devote more resources to its other blockchain endeavors, Japanese company Line has decided to close its U.S. exchange Bitfront around the upcoming New Year. The messaging platform announced in an email to users that it would no longer be accepting new signups as of today and would be gradually shutting down over the course of the following four months.
Is Ripple Policy Head Asserting to Prioritize Utility ?
Ripple policy lead said that the FTX crash is a huge blow to the crypto sector. He said that the sector needs legislation that can increase confidence in the crypto sector. Ripple’s APAC (Asia Pacific) policy director said that the collapse of FTX is exactly why crypto needs to move away from the hype cycle and towards real utility. He also described that the FTX fall is incredible damage for the crypto space, but it says that the industry should stand and test the time if its focus shifts towards the real utility.
Sports NFT Firm Candy Digital Lays Off Over 30% Staff
Candy reportedly fired more than 30 of its 100-person staff. The firm secured $100 million at a $1.5 billion value in October 2021. According to reports, a huge number of employees at Candy Digital, a sports and entertainment NFT firm that was created in 2021 and grew to a value of $1.5 billion the same year, were let go today.
Meta Fined $277 Million by Irish Authorities Over Data Handling
Meta has poured a lot of resources into developing its Metaverse platform. The tech giant said that it will be reviewing the penalty decision. Meta was fined by Irish data protection authorities for how it handled client information. The investigation that resulted in the €265 million fine (Approx $277) was conducted by the Irish Data Protection Commission.
The AIBC Europe Summit: Technology Emerging Strong
Following the success of the past AIBC Summits in Dubai, Toronto, and the Balkans, SiGMA Group organised the flagship event. This November, the best names in Crypto, Blockchain, and Emerging Technologies have assembled for Malta Week 2022. In the centre of the Mediterranean, from the 14th to the 18th of...
Bill Ackman: Crypto Regulation & Need for Self-Policing in the Industry
Billionaire Bill Ackman shared his thoughts on crypto-related topics. The billionaire has warned that the crypto industry must self-police or risk being shut down. Billionaire Bill Ackman discussed his opinions on several issues relating to cryptocurrencies, such as crypto legislation in a series of tweets Saturday. He claimed that additional regulations for cryptocurrencies are not necessary. A large portion of the fraud that is occurring involves traditional pump-and-dump scams and custodians failing to protect consumer assets.
27 Crypto Exchanges Vanished in 2022!
27 crypto exchanges vanished in 2022 alone. Only less than 500 crypto exchanges are currently active globally. FTX owes to be a major reason for large layoffs. As all the crypto followers know, the year 2022, has not been lucrative like the previous year. However, hopes were not that high for the year 2022. On the contrary, the exact opposite happened. The year 2022, is now considered as a complete ‘Bear Year’, owing to various factors.
Crypto Asset Manager Bitwise Resubmits Bitcoin Futures ETF Proposal
The proposed fund would use a Cayman Islands-based wholly-owned subsidiary. The SEC has given the go-ahead to numerous Bitcoin futures ETFs. Bitwise, a leading cryptocurrency asset management firm, has resubmitted its ETF proposal to include Bitcoin futures (ETF). The proposed fund would use a Cayman Islands-based wholly-owned subsidiary to invest only in Bitcoin futures contracts.
Web3 Game Publisher Fenix Games Raises $150 Million
Fenix Games is “like a VC fund” for supporting the next generation of blockchain games. The future plan for Fenix Games is to expand the game industry through publishing efforts. Fenix Games, a Web3 game developer, has secured $150 million in capital to purchase, invest, and deliver blockchain...
Crypto Lender BlockFi Sued Sam Bankman-Fried For Robinwood Shares
BlockFi is suing FTX’s founder to take control of his stake in Robinhood. BlockFi filed bankruptcy protection on Monday. Over the past few weeks, a lot of catastrophic events have taken place in the global cryptocurrency market. Also, the crypto exchange FTX fallout alarmed several big-shot companies and many people in the cryptocurrency community, and the global crypto industry faced cold selling pressure.
Fidelity Investments Finally Launches Retail Crypto Trading
An email sent out to users today began with the phrase “The wait is over.”. Fidelity is now allowing retail customers to establish cryptocurrency trading accounts. Fidelity Investments has reportedly launched crypto trading accounts for consumers, after the introduction of a waiting list earlier this month. Even if the FTX fall has coincided with widespread uncertainty, the Fidelity development may be an indication of stability.
Web3 Gaming DAO ‘Game7’ Launches $100M Grant Program
The DAO considers its milestone-based funding an essential financing mechanism. $100 million will be dispersed at a pace of $20 million per year over the next five years. Game7, a Web3 gaming DAO, launched a grant programme with a $100 million allocation. Funding such as this is intended to encourage developers to improve and expand the infrastructure necessary for Web3 gaming.
Israel’s Chief Economist Introduces New Guidelines for Crypto Regulation
Shira Greenberg proposes an extensive regulatory framework to oversee the crypto industry. Israel should strengthen assurance and protection to the investors, as per Greenberg. The Israeli Finance Ministry brings new recommendations to regulate and oversee the crypto industry within the country. In a recent report, Shira Greenberg, Israel’s Chief Economist...
FTX Resumes Payments to Its Employees Following Bankruptcy
FTX is resuming ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to its worldwide employees. The payments will exclude FTX’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange to pay its employees and contractors after several weeks of uncertainty. According to the recent announcement from the bankrupt trading platform, the majority of FTX subsidiaries around the world have been resuming ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to its employees worldwide and certain non-U.S. contractors.
