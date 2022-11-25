Read full article on original website
U.S. Rep Mike Johnson molds Republican messaging as 5th-highest GOP member of Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Messaging for the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives is being handled by Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson, an evangelical rights lawyer from the northwestern corner of the state. Johnson, of Benton, came to prominence in the late 1990s when he and his wife...
Trump mocks ‘loser’ Mitch McConnell after reprimand over Fuentes meeting
Donald Trump ridiculed Republican colleague Mitch McConnell as “a loser for our nation” after the senate minority leader joined a chorus of Republicans reprimanding him for meeting with avowed antisemites Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.“Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down,” Mr Trump told Fox News.“His well-financed opponent had $93m ready to spend when I drove him from two points down to 21 points up in a matter of days,” boasted the one-time...
GOP Indiana senators split on defending validity of same-sex, interracial marriages
The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday aimed at maintaining the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in Indiana and across the country in response to an activist Supreme Court potentially rescinding its marriage precedents. Twelve Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., joined 47 Democrats and two independents to send...
Trump news – live: Mitt Romney slams Trump’s ‘disgusting’ dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of late, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists – and it seems top Jewish Republicans are turning against the former president.One leader of a right-wing pro-Israel lobby group told The New York Times that “Donald Trump is not an antisemite. He loves Israel. He loves Jews. But he mainstreams, he legitimizes Jew hatred and Jew haters. And this scares me.”Meanwhile, a federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s...
2nd Region lawmaker picked to lead Indiana Senate committee
Two state senators representing Northwest Indiana will be in position next year to have greater-than-usual influence over a wide swath of key legislation. Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, recently appointed Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Environmental Affairs for the 2023 General Assembly, which is set to convene Jan. 9 for a four-month session.
President Biden Orders Flags be Flown at Half Staff Statewide Today, November 29, in Honor of Representative Donald McEachin
Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential directive, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide immediately through sunset November 29 in honor of the passing of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. McEachin served as the U.S. representative for Virginia's...
Federal appeals court restores Indiana's bury-or-cremate mandate for aborted fetuses
The statutory requirement for Indiana abortion clinics and hospitals to dispose of fetal remains only by burial or cremation is back in effect. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago reversed Monday a Sept. 26 decision by Indianapolis U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young that halted the mandate because Young said it runs afoul of the religious-liberty and free-speech protections of the U.S. Constitution.
Youngkin orders flags half-staff after death of Rep. Donald McEachin
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and local buildings and grounds Tuesday after the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin on Monday night. McEachin, who represented the commonwealth’s 4th Congressional District since 2017, died from complications related...
Indiana AG asks Supreme Court to decide COVID-19 case against Ball State
(The Center Square) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state Supreme Court to decide if students can file class-action lawsuits against Indiana’s public universities to recover tuition and fees paid for services not rendered due to cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J....
Powell speech, GDP revision, private hiring and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Wednesday will have several events that will move markets including a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, plus the latest update on quarterly growth.
