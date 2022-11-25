CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Snow showers came from the north Saturday missing northwest Wyoming and impacted the central region and southeast more than yesterdays forecast. Snowfall was not very significant as were the changes to snow shower locations as forecasted. The shift was more southerly with a wide swath of snow from Riverton to Casper and another line of showers that swept from Medicine Bow to the Laramie Mountains southeastward to Cheyenne. The weather reporting day ended before much of the snowfall totals could be taken. Riverton is the lone reporting site with 1.4 inches. More will be gathered by tomorrow. This verifies in at least one location the amount range from 1-2″ inches forecasted for central Wyoming. Out east plus to minus 1 inch or less is what we are expecting.

