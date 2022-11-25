Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 purse, salaries: How much money will fighters make for 2022 boxing match?
Following a brief retirement, Tyson Fury is back in action against a familiar foe. The WBC heavyweight champion defends his title against Derek Chisora on December 3. The fight takes place on what should be a cold December night in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fury is already 2-0 against Chisora.
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland date, start time, odds, schedule & card for 2022 welterweight fight
A pivotal welterweight bout will be taking place during the UFC’s return to Orlando on December 3. Highlighting a stacked card full of potential contenders, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson faces Kevin Holland. The fight will take place inside the Amway Center. This will be the first fight in a year...
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
