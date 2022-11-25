Read full article on original website
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall
Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday. The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence. Nicholls...
Monday Tips
Dhabab can graduate to a Listed victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton. The John and Thady Gosden-trained gelding made a perfect return from over a year off the track with a narrow success in a Lingfield handicap at the end of last month, triumphing by a neck over Street Kid in a seven-furlong heat.
Long Walk Hurdle: Not So Sleepy set to step up for Ascot; avoids Constitution Hill clash in Christmas Hurdle
Connections of Not So Sleepy are keen to swerve another clash with exciting prospect Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and could instead head to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Attempting to land the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second successive year after dead-heating last term, Not So Sleepy...
Wednesday Tips
Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
Club GAA round-up: Provincial football finals set, Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyhale Shamrocks march on
After another busy weekend, the club GAA season is reaching its business end. The four provincial football finals are now set, while in hurling, seven teams remain in the race for the Tommy Moore Cup. Kerry representatives Kerins O'Rahlly's made it through to the Munster decider, with a narrow 1-9...
Savills Chase: Galvin and Conflated head Gordon Elliott's star team at Leopardstown
Galvin, Conflated and Fil Dor are among the big names set to be in action for Gordon Elliott over the festive period as the Cullentra handler shuffles his pack for Leopardstown's Christmas Festival. Elliott has enjoyed huge success at the four-day meeting in recent years, with Galvin's thrilling Savills Chase...
2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch live stream of the draw for this year's event at Alexandra Palace
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and you can watch it on a live stream. Watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw from 6.25pm. Tune in from...
Scottish Premiership Team of the Month: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee United, St Mirren, St Johnstone and Ross County all feature
Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to nine points in November and have two players in the team of the month. Aberdeen also take up two places after moving up to third in the table, with Dundee United, Ross County, St Mirren and St Johnstone all taking one place.
England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game
Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up
Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
Gary O'Neil: Bournemouth appoint 39-year-old to replace Scott Parker as permanent head coach
Gary O’Neil has agreed an 18-month deal to become the new Bournemouth head coach after 12 matches as interim head coach. O'Neil took charge of the Cherries at the end of August following the sacking of Scott Parker and has impressed in his first managerial role. The deal has an option of a further 12 months depending on results.
Adam Azim: Amir Khan issues warning after Shane McGuigan calls for young start to be 'catapulted' up rankings
Amir Khan has warned Adam Azim should continue to be "steadily" progressed through the super-lightweight ranks, after another thrilling knockout victory for the 20-year-old sensation. Azim responded to a step up in the level of his opponent by stopping Rylan Charlton inside two rounds on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, taking...
Camogie All Stars: Brian Dowling marvels at Kilkenny turnaround as Cats lead awards
A little under three months after winning the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland title, the Nore-siders returned to Croke Park on Saturday night to garner eight All-Stars as well as the Senior Player of the Year and Manager of the Year gongs, which went to Miriam Walsh and Brian Dowling. After her...
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
FA Cup second round: Boreham Wood stun Bristol Rovers; Fleetwood Town edge Ebbsfleet
We round up all of Sunday's FA Cup second-round action, where there were wins for : Fleetwood, Burton, Boreham Wood and Derby County... Boreham Wood's FA Cup love affair continues as they stun Bristol Rovers. Boreham Wood's love affair with the FA Cup continues to blossom after they booked a...
Sir Clive Woodward slams state of English rugby after South Africa loss | 'The game in this country is a total shambles'
Sir Clive Woodward has claimed Saturday's dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham completed the "worst week in English rugby history". England produced one of the lowest points during Eddie Jones' tenure against a Springboks side that was missing their European-based players. The result comes at the end of...
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series
Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
Phil Foden stars for England against Wales: World Cup goal from the left reflects Man City man's game right now
"He is a great option in two or three positions and he will have a big impact," said Gareth Southgate amid the clamour for Phil Foden's inclusion. He made that impact in his second position of the night in England's emphatic 3-0 win over Wales. After playing on the right...
