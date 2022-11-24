Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Grabar Law Office Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Officers and Directors of Unisys Corporation (UIS)
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - On November 7, 2022, Unisys UIS announced that it was lowering its previously stated 2022 financial guidance by a significant margin and that it would be unable to file, "without unreasonable effort and expense and within the prescribed time period," its Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Unisys disclosed that its audit and finance committee "is conducting an internal investigation regarding certain disclosure controls and procedures matters" and that Unisys "expects that it may determine that there are one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that [Unisys'] disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective."
Benzinga
LAND GRAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").
