Web3 entertainment brand, Woodies’ NFT collection is now available as linked wearables in the Decentraland metaverse. As the 9,739 NFTs hit the metaverse, the brand becomes the largest wearable NFT collection available within Decentraland. Moreover, Woodies holders can not only use their avatars within the vast Decentraland virtual world but can also enjoy added benefits.

17 HOURS AGO