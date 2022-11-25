Read full article on original website
DJ Agoria Drops NFTs For Ledger Pass Holders
French electronic music pioneer DJ Agoria and Ledger have dropped their inaugral NFT artist series. This series is available exclusively to Genesis Pass holders. The collab sees generative artwork by DJ Agoria (@agoriamusic). Read on to learn more about this special collaboration. Ledger x DJ Agoria NFTs: What’s It About?...
Woodies Entire NFT Collection Is Available As Decentraland Wearables
Web3 entertainment brand, Woodies’ NFT collection is now available as linked wearables in the Decentraland metaverse. As the 9,739 NFTs hit the metaverse, the brand becomes the largest wearable NFT collection available within Decentraland. Moreover, Woodies holders can not only use their avatars within the vast Decentraland virtual world but can also enjoy added benefits.
