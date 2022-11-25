Read full article on original website
Top Japanese Directors’ SUPER SAPIENSS Entertainment DAO Drops NFTs
Leading Japanese directors, Yukihiko Tsutsumi, Katsuyuki Motohiro, and Yuichi Sato are all set to drop NFTs from their SUPER SAPIENSS entertainment DAO. The project aims to usher in a new era of entertainment in Japan. SUPER SAPIENSS will launch the NFTs on December 17. Let’s take a closer look at what the SUPER SAPIENSS project is all about.
EXCLUSIVE: Saul Nash Designs Limited Capsule Collection for Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming
LONDON — Fashion is a game that British fashion designer Saul Nash is pacing through. The winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize and recipient of this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming on a limited capsule collection that will be presented at the 25th anniversary event of SK Gaming taking place on Wednesday in Cologne, Germany.
Holders Say Hypos NFT Is A Rug Pull Following Founder’s Silence
Allegedly, Hypos NFT is a rug pull, according to the expectant holders. The founder, jacidotsol, also known as “Solana_Goddess” is apparently responsible for the fund withdrawal. Some holders are shocked and appalled while others have defended her. Meanwhile, some other Solana ecosystem users found it to be unsurprising. But what the hell happened really?
