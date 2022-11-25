Read full article on original website
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Canadian Market Ends Higher As Materials, Energy Stocks Rise
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in materials, energy and healthcare sectors. Higher crude oil and bullion prices triggered some strong buying in the energy and materials sectors. The mood was largely cautious with investors closing following the developments in China, and digesting...
Little Movement Expected For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has racked lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,475-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
China's yuan gains, shrugs off weak factory survey as hopes grow for easing in COVID rules
HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged up against the greenback on Wednesday, as traders shrugged off weak factory activity data and remained optimistic that the government would relax some of the strict measures used to pursue its zero-COVID strategy. China's national health officials said on Tuesday that...
Renewed Consolidation Called For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,275-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
ANALYSIS-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn 2317.TW, battling production shortfalls...
IMF chief Georgieva flags possible downgrade in China's GDP forecast
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and problems in China's real estate sector pose continued risks to China's economy, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, adding that the fund may have to revise its growth projection downwards. Speaking in Berlin, IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
European Stocks Closed On Mixed Note After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a mixed note on Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade as investors reacted to Covid-related news from China and the latest batch of European economic data, and looked ahead to some crucial data, including the monthly jobs report, from the U.S., due later in the week.
Australian Market Modestly Higher, Pares Early Losses
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market pares early losses to be modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,300 level, following the mixed cues from global markets overnight, with particular strength in mining stocks amid improving base metal prices, partially offset by weakness in energy stocks.
Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed chair’s key speech
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions...
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds 1% as tepid dollar offsets rate-hike fears
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed as much as 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar outweighed pressure from hawkish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes. Spot gold XAU= was up 0.8% at $1,755.40 per ounce, as of 0915 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Consol Energy, up about 8.1% and shares of Teck Resources up about 6.8% on the day. Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining...
Microchip (MCHP) Resilient About Prospects Despite Challenges
Microchip Technology MCHP recently announced that it is on track to meet its previously announced revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2022. Microchip expects its consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2022 to be between $2.135 billion and $2.177 billion, representing 22.7% year-over-year growth at the mid-point of the guidance range. MCHP expects revenue growth despite continuing supply chain constraints still impacting the company’s operations.
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street remains typically upbeat in Thanksgiving week, marking the start of a year-end Santa rally. This year isn’t any different. Stocks offered moderate gains last week, with the S&P 500 adding 2%, the Dow Jones advancing about 2.4% and the Nasdaq inching up just 0.7%. Minutes from the...
Singapore's Temasek holds internal review of $275 million FTX-related loss
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that Temasek Holdings has initiated an internal review of its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as traders brace for Powell's speech
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, with investors largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,750.00 per ounce, as of 0019 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
