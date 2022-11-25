ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds

Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
NASDAQ

Canadian Market Ends Higher As Materials, Energy Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in materials, energy and healthcare sectors. Higher crude oil and bullion prices triggered some strong buying in the energy and materials sectors. The mood was largely cautious with investors closing following the developments in China, and digesting...
NASDAQ

Little Movement Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has racked lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,475-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ

Renewed Consolidation Called For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,275-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ

IMF chief Georgieva flags possible downgrade in China's GDP forecast

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and problems in China's real estate sector pose continued risks to China's economy, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, adding that the fund may have to revise its growth projection downwards. Speaking in Berlin, IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
NASDAQ

European Stocks Closed On Mixed Note After Choppy Ride

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a mixed note on Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade as investors reacted to Covid-related news from China and the latest batch of European economic data, and looked ahead to some crucial data, including the monthly jobs report, from the U.S., due later in the week.
NASDAQ

Australian Market Modestly Higher, Pares Early Losses

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market pares early losses to be modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,300 level, following the mixed cues from global markets overnight, with particular strength in mining stocks amid improving base metal prices, partially offset by weakness in energy stocks.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed chair’s key speech

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions...
NASDAQ

Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears

Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
NASDAQ

Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ

Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds 1% as tepid dollar offsets rate-hike fears

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed as much as 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar outweighed pressure from hawkish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes. Spot gold XAU= was up 0.8% at $1,755.40 per ounce, as of 0915 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
NASDAQ

Microchip (MCHP) Resilient About Prospects Despite Challenges

Microchip Technology MCHP recently announced that it is on track to meet its previously announced revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2022. Microchip expects its consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2022 to be between $2.135 billion and $2.177 billion, representing 22.7% year-over-year growth at the mid-point of the guidance range. MCHP expects revenue growth despite continuing supply chain constraints still impacting the company’s operations.
NASDAQ

Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street remains typically upbeat in Thanksgiving week, marking the start of a year-end Santa rally. This year isn’t any different. Stocks offered moderate gains last week, with the S&P 500 adding 2%, the Dow Jones advancing about 2.4% and the Nasdaq inching up just 0.7%. Minutes from the...
AFP

Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'

Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as traders brace for Powell's speech

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, with investors largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,750.00 per ounce, as of 0019 GMT. U.S. gold futures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy