Can we improve public education by subsidizing private education?
The president and CEO of Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC), which styles itself as an “independent, free market think tank,” recently floated a thought piece on how to improve Idaho’s public school system. First, MSPC contends we can restore faith in public schools by using taxpayer money to fund private education. Second, it contends we should increase transparency in public school budgeting.
Ice fishing is a fun way to extend your fishing season
Unless you’re a hockey player or margarita, ice can get a bad rap. It glazes your windshield, covers your driveways and makes the highways slicker than snot. But when it comes to lake fishing in the winter, ice is a big bonus. “Winter arrived a little early for many...
Spinosa, O'Hara claim derby wins
SANDPOINT — Despite less than ideal weather, a few hardy anglers hit the lake Sunday in the final day of Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club's 2022 Fall Thanksgiving Derby. "Day eight had severe winds and big waves," LPOIC's Dave Gillespie said. "There were some very hardy anglers that did make it to the water and actually managed to catch and weigh fish."
O'Hara catches way onto mackinaw leaderboard
SANDPOINT — While Friday wasn't a good day for hooking rainbows, it was a bit better for mackinaws, Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club officials said. The top three spots in the annual fishing derby's adult rainbow division were unchanged with Dan Spinosa holding down the top spot, followed by Josh Shelton is second and Dale Greene in third.
