moneyweek.com
How to profit from rising food prices: which stocks should you invest in?
UK food-price inflation accelerated to 16.4% in October – up from 14.6% the previous month – according to the Office for National Statistics, adding further pressure to household budgets. But while people will cut back on discretionary spending as we enter a recession, they are not going to...
moneyweek.com
The MoneyWeek Wealth Summit: silver linings for investors amid the global gloom
If you didn’t manage to get a ticket to the annual MoneyWeek Wealth Summit last week, here’s a glimpse of what you missed. Merryn opened proceedings by noting that we are experiencing a “multi-decade shift in the way that the world works”. An era of low interest rates, globalisation and cheap energy has been eclipsed by labour shortages, towering debts, energy crises, and war.
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
House prices could drop by as much as 30 PER CENT in the next year, mortgage lender warns
House prices could fall by almost a third in the worst-case scenario, a mortgage lender has warned. It comes as homeowners were today hit with the largest increase in interest rates in more than 30 years, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to mortgage payments. Yesterday Chris Rhodes, chief finance officer...
Retail sales, Lowe's, Target earnings and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. An extremely busy morning of economic data for investors to ponder. RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending in October to rise 1.0%, up from flat growth in September on rising inflation. Excluding the automotive...
HSBC raises rate on savings account from 1% to 5%
Savers will see the rate on a fixed-rate account jump from 1% to 5% from December, HSBC UK has announced.The rate on HSBC’s Regular Saver account is fixed for 12 months from the time of opening the account, under the bank’s terms.But HSBC UK announced on Monday that from December 1, it will increase the rate from 1% to 5%, and the rise will apply automatically to existing accounts.Interest accrued up to this date will be at the rate offered when the account was opened.Tom Wolfenden, HSBC UK’s head of retail, said: “The rate is fixed for the year from...
msn.com
Apple, Visa share losses lead Dow's 150-point fall
Shares of Apple and Visa are retreating Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Apple and Visa have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 152 points (0.4%) lower. Apple's shares are off $2.61 (1.8%) while those of Visa are down $3.27, or 1.6%, combining for an approximately 39-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include UnitedHealth Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
Amazon prepares for busy holiday season despite layoffs, walkouts and protests
Cyber Monday is expected to become the year's biggest shopping day, projected to bring more than $11 billion in online sales — a 5% increase from last year. One of the leaders in online shopping is Amazon, which predicts this year's Cyber Monday event will be even bigger than a record-breaking one last year, despite layoffs, protests and walkouts.
Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations
Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
Today’s mortgage rates for November 29, 2022
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
EMEA Retailers Put a Local Spin on Black Friday Sales
On the international stage, Thanksgiving is up there with baseball and the star-spangled banner as among the most instantly recognizable emblems of Americana by which the world identifies the United States. Yet the majority of consumers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will spend Thursday (Nov. 24) in...
Amazon’s UK tax bill could rise by £29m amid business rates overhaul
Hikes set to hit warehouses and online retailers hardest in 2023 as UK government addresses ‘brick v clicks’ tax gap
Lidl’s profits quadruple as shoppers switch to cheaper supermarkets
Profits at the British arm of supermarket chain Lidl have more than quadrupled with it having undertaken an ambition expansion of stores and customers over the year, it said. Pre-tax profits reached £41.1 million in the year to February 28, surging 319% from the £9.8 million posted the same time last year.
moneyweek.com
13 ways to save on your energy bill
The temperature is starting to drop as we head into winter, following one of the warmest autumns on record. But despite the chilly weather, many of us are still hesitating when it comes to turning on the heating due to rising energy prices. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his Autumn...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s lays out sales drivers
A 12-foot mummy sheds light on consumer strength. If it flies off the shelves, as it did at Lowe’s this Halloween, it could mean a lot. Lowe’s Executive Vice President of Merchandising Bill Boltz told analysts during the company’s third quarter earnings call: “Some of you have asked if we’re seeing a shift away from discretionary purchases which is what we typically expect to see in a softer macro environment,” said Boltz. “And the straightforward answer is, no.”
Retailers hope busy shopping period will reduce stock filling up warehouses
Improved delivery times from suppliers has caught out many big-name shops such as Marks & Spencer
TechCrunch
Lyst, the UK fashion marketplace, is laying off 25% of staff
The details were first leaked to us by way of an internal memo from the CEO, Emma McFerran, who took over the role of CEO from founder Chris Morton in July of this year. The company then confirmed the details to us. It’s not clear which departments will be most impacted, but the memo notes that some 85 people are being contacted who will be “impacted by this exercise.”
Investopedia
Online Retail Sales Hit Record $9 Billion on Black Friday
Today is Cyber Monday, a day that will feature online deals and discounts for shoppers. Cyber Monday sales are estimated to hit $11.2 billion, up 5.1% from last year, according to projections by Adobe Analytics. Adobe reported online sales hit a record $9.12 billion on Black Friday, despite persistently high...
CNBC
UK airline easyJet says holiday demand holding up
For the current winter period, the airline said Christmas ticket yields were up about 18% amid strong demand for travel. "EasyJet does well in tough times," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement on Tuesday. The outlook could give investors confidence that holiday bookings can hold up despite the...
iPhone 14 Pro supply is improving, but Christmas deliveries seem impossible
Getting an iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas will be a miracle at this point. The new lockdowns in China impacted production in early November. At the time, you could still place an order with Apple and get a comfortable delivery estimate. But shipping times slid beyond December 25th about ten days later. Third-party retailers soon confirmed that iPhone 14 Pro stock is scarce.
