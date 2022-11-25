ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

'Giving Tuesday' inspires kindness, helping others

SANDPOINT — Today, why not join a global movement of generosity?. After all, what better way to celebrate GivingTuesday than to help the community's nonprofit groups and organizations. Held the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: To encourage people...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

There are many reasons to donate to 'Tots'

SANDPOINT — It may only have started in 2012, but in the 10 years of so since it was created, Giving Tuesday has done a lot of good. Started by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, the movement was created as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season, according to Wikipedia. In writing about the day, one of the event’s founding partners, Mashable, wrote a story detailing 10 ways its readers could help make a difference.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for November, 29 2022

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1518 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, A petition to change the name of ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, now residing in the City of PRIEST RIVER, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to EMMAI MICHELLE COURA. The Reason for the change in name is: PREFERRED NAME. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11 o’clock A.m. on 12/14/22 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Nov. 3, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/Charity L. Hadley Deputy Clerk Legal#4676 AD#2327 November 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 _________________________
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 27, 2022

20-year service awards were presented to seven Bonner General Hospital employees: Lila LaFever, LPN; Emma Lockwood, LPN; Leonora Spiller, LPN: Anna Roe, central supply clerk; Virginia Ross, RN; Frances Sletager, RN, and Phoebe Senft, RN, who is the hospital’s assistant administrator. •••. QUINN PROMOTED TO NEW POST. Jack...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Streets find names in variety of places

[In November 2011], Mrs. Nancy Wray Farmin takes us back to 1897 — the year she came to Sandpoint. Below, you will find a continuation of Mrs. Farmin’s story, in her own words, as she told it 62 years ago in 1949. “As the naming of the streets...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

James John Hazen, 92

James John Hazen, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife, Alice Hazen. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim’s online memorial...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Arleta M. Kyte

Our mother, Arleta Kyte, passed away while on vacation on October 25, 2022. Mom was born and raised in Oregon where she met her first husband, Gordon Kyte. Together they had four children. Gordon died of complications of a work place accident in 1960. Arleta was widowed soon after her...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Faye Denise May, 76

Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Keep your family safe from the risks of lithium-ion batteries

SPOKANE, Wash. — As we head into the holiday season, a time of giving gifts of all kinds — electronic toys, tools and gadgets — the Spokane Fire Department is educating us on the risks that come with the newest innovations. You’ve probably seen videos online (like this one) of phones and other electronic devices combusting. Those explosions are the...
SPOKANE, WA

