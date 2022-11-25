Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene celebrates annual holiday lighting celebration
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It's never too cold, or too wet, to get into the holiday spirit. That was definitely the case Friday night in Coeur D'Alene for the annual lighting ceremony parade. Lit up cars, high school bands, and even Santa Claus. All of these were just some...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'Giving Tuesday' inspires kindness, helping others
SANDPOINT — Today, why not join a global movement of generosity?. After all, what better way to celebrate GivingTuesday than to help the community's nonprofit groups and organizations. Held the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: To encourage people...
Bonner County Daily Bee
There are many reasons to donate to 'Tots'
SANDPOINT — It may only have started in 2012, but in the 10 years of so since it was created, Giving Tuesday has done a lot of good. Started by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, the movement was created as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season, according to Wikipedia. In writing about the day, one of the event’s founding partners, Mashable, wrote a story detailing 10 ways its readers could help make a difference.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘It’s just part of Spokane:’ Local family business happy to shovel away snow for those walking by
SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands of people across the region woke up to a snowy Monday, as the mid-week winter storm came earlier than expected. “It’s just part of Spokane,” Darrin Wittkopp said. Wittkopp’s family has owned the local business, Music City, on Monroe and Sinto in Spokane...
What's your favorite bakeries for fresh bread in Spokane?
I want to move away from eating the stuff on the shelves and purchase some fresh bread locally. Can anyone give me some advice here? Thanks.
RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
FOX 28 Spokane
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for November, 29 2022
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1518 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, A petition to change the name of ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, now residing in the City of PRIEST RIVER, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to EMMAI MICHELLE COURA. The Reason for the change in name is: PREFERRED NAME. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11 o’clock A.m. on 12/14/22 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Nov. 3, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/Charity L. Hadley Deputy Clerk Legal#4676 AD#2327 November 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 _________________________
Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 27, 2022
20-year service awards were presented to seven Bonner General Hospital employees: Lila LaFever, LPN; Emma Lockwood, LPN; Leonora Spiller, LPN: Anna Roe, central supply clerk; Virginia Ross, RN; Frances Sletager, RN, and Phoebe Senft, RN, who is the hospital’s assistant administrator. •••. QUINN PROMOTED TO NEW POST. Jack...
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Streets find names in variety of places
[In November 2011], Mrs. Nancy Wray Farmin takes us back to 1897 — the year she came to Sandpoint. Below, you will find a continuation of Mrs. Farmin’s story, in her own words, as she told it 62 years ago in 1949. “As the naming of the streets...
Bonner County Daily Bee
James John Hazen, 92
James John Hazen, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife, Alice Hazen. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim’s online memorial...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Arleta M. Kyte
Our mother, Arleta Kyte, passed away while on vacation on October 25, 2022. Mom was born and raised in Oregon where she met her first husband, Gordon Kyte. Together they had four children. Gordon died of complications of a work place accident in 1960. Arleta was widowed soon after her...
FOX 28 Spokane
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Faye Denise May, 76
Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Does anyone ever experienced anything incredible paranormal in Spokane?
I love hearing such amazing stories or experiences from others. Such as creepy screams from the basement, doors slamming, windows opening and a woman's figure appearing on the stairs, etc. Did you guys have such a magical encounter anywhere in Spokane?
Keep your family safe from the risks of lithium-ion batteries
SPOKANE, Wash. — As we head into the holiday season, a time of giving gifts of all kinds — electronic toys, tools and gadgets — the Spokane Fire Department is educating us on the risks that come with the newest innovations. You’ve probably seen videos online (like this one) of phones and other electronic devices combusting. Those explosions are the...
Downtown Coeur d’Alene parade, tree lighting ceremony returns
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Christmas spirit is off to a bright start in the Inland Northwest. The 30th annual parade and tree lighting ceremony happened a few hours ago in Coeur d’Alene. The weather didn’t keep people away. Large crowds gathered to kick off the Christmas spirit together. “It’s not raining on my parade,” Lacy Garcia said. A parade...
Comments / 0