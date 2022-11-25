NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1518 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, A petition to change the name of ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, now residing in the City of PRIEST RIVER, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to EMMAI MICHELLE COURA. The Reason for the change in name is: PREFERRED NAME. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11 o’clock A.m. on 12/14/22 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Nov. 3, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/Charity L. Hadley Deputy Clerk Legal#4676 AD#2327 November 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 _________________________

