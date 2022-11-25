Read full article on original website
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayorCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle
Houston basketball ranked No. 1 for first time in 39 years
The University of Houston Cougars sit atop the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in nearly four decades. UH basketball was ranked No. 1 in the latest AP poll, which was unveiled Monday. This marked Houston's first time atop the poll since the end of the 1982-83 season.
Kelvin Sampson reacts to Houston basketball’s first No. 1 AP Poll ranking since 1983
Houston basketball came into this season with high expectations after deep runs in back-to-back years in the NCAA Tournament and needless to say, they’ve lived up to the hype so far. The Cougars are a perfect 6-0 and on Monday, they were named the new #1 team in the nation in AP’s Top 25 rankings. It’s the first time since 1983 Houston has been ranked as the top program in the country and to head coach Kelvin Sampson, it was a special moment.
defendernetwork.com
Basketball Game Highlights: Furr v. Strake Jesuit
Furr inherited a mob mentality on Strake Jesuit in a 69-59 win where Jesuit star guard Jace Posey, a Texas Christian University commit, was a non-factor due to a stifling full-court press defensive effort by the team the entire match. Furr two-way guard Ja’koby Jiles (#5) led all scorers with...
Sampson, Houston ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
HOUSTON — Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men’s college basketball. Nearly
College Media Network
UH football: WR Sam Brown slaps Tulsa player after loss
Following UH’s 37-30 loss to Tulsa on Saturday night, redshirt freshman receiver Sam Brown appeared to slap a Tulsa player in a brief exchange caught on camera. Although head coach Dana Holgorsen acknowledged that he was not aware of the incident in his postgame remarks, he and athletic director Chris Pezman released a joint statement shortly afterward.
College basketball rankings: Houston dethrones UNC in AP Top 25 as new No. 1 team as Tar Heels plummet
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing
It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Importance Of Martin Maldonado
We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
iheart.com
12 Years Ago Today a Legendary Houston Sports Moment Occurred
Cartland Finnegan was one of the most hated opponents to ever play a Houston sports team. On this day in 2010, Andre Johnson adding to his hall of fame career with one of the most legendary knockouts in sports history.
Houston Chronicle
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
cw39.com
Another week of changing weather in Houston | See when the next cold front arrives
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Stay weather aware this week as several weather changes are coming for Houston. As air masses collide, there’s even a low risk for severe storms in Houston Tuesday. First things first, we have a beautiful day in store on this Monday with sunshine and pleasant...
Fort Bend Star
UPDATE: Fort Bend ISD schools affected by Houston boil water notice will be open Tuesday
A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting. "According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced...
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Here's which Houston restaurants are open, closed after boil water notice
Many spots in town have been able to open with either full or limited menus.
Click2Houston.com
SCHOOL CLOSURES: HISD announces district-wide closure for Tuesday as water crisis continues
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled in-person operations for Tuesday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. For the second day in a row, HISD officials announced that all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be...
Houston 19-year-old sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Houston man was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Kennedy Watkins was arrested with two other Houston men in Tyler in connection to several catalytic converter thefts. The three were all 18-years-old at the time of their July […]
fox26houston.com
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
fox26houston.com
Drainage issues keep some southeast Houston residents trapped in their own homes
Houston - "I've lived here since 1974," said Patricia Haynes. Haynes lives in the 6400 block of Reed Road in southeast Houston. You can drive a block in either direction from her house and the street is clear. But look how much standing water she has in front of her...
Houston Chronicle
Severe system may bring heavy rain, nocturnal tornados to Houston
The Houston area may face severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday as a "significant severe-weather event" stretching multiple states moves through the region, according to CNN Weather and the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. “This storm system will have the potential to produce severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging straight-line...
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
