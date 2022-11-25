ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Houston Chronicle

Houston basketball ranked No. 1 for first time in 39 years

The University of Houston Cougars sit atop the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in nearly four decades. UH basketball was ranked No. 1 in the latest AP poll, which was unveiled Monday. This marked Houston's first time atop the poll since the end of the 1982-83 season.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Kelvin Sampson reacts to Houston basketball’s first No. 1 AP Poll ranking since 1983

Houston basketball came into this season with high expectations after deep runs in back-to-back years in the NCAA Tournament and needless to say, they’ve lived up to the hype so far. The Cougars are a perfect 6-0 and on Monday, they were named the new #1 team in the nation in AP’s Top 25 rankings. It’s the first time since 1983 Houston has been ranked as the top program in the country and to head coach Kelvin Sampson, it was a special moment.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Basketball Game Highlights: Furr v. Strake Jesuit

Furr inherited a mob mentality on Strake Jesuit in a 69-59 win where Jesuit star guard Jace Posey, a Texas Christian University commit, was a non-factor due to a stifling full-court press defensive effort by the team the entire match. Furr two-way guard Ja’koby Jiles (#5) led all scorers with...
HOUSTON, TX
College Media Network

UH football: WR Sam Brown slaps Tulsa player after loss

Following UH’s 37-30 loss to Tulsa on Saturday night, redshirt freshman receiver Sam Brown appeared to slap a Tulsa player in a brief exchange caught on camera. Although head coach Dana Holgorsen acknowledged that he was not aware of the incident in his postgame remarks, he and athletic director Chris Pezman released a joint statement shortly afterward.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IBWAA

The Importance Of Martin Maldonado

We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice

Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Severe system may bring heavy rain, nocturnal tornados to Houston

The Houston area may face severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday as a "significant severe-weather event" stretching multiple states moves through the region, according to CNN Weather and the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. “This storm system will have the potential to produce severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging straight-line...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE

