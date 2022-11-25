Read full article on original website
Gonzaga to hang numbers of Dan Dickau, Kelly Olynyk, Courtney Vandersloot in Kennel rafters
Frank Burgess, John Stockton and Adam Morrison will have company in the McCarthey Athletic Centers rafters by the end of the 2022-23 basketball season. On Tuesday, Gonzaga announced the latest trio of Bulldogs greats who will have their numbers retired by the school at different points this season. The group includes men’s standouts Dan Dickau and Kelly Olynyk, along with women’s standout Courtney Vandersloot, whose initial jersey celebration was postponed due to a COVID-19 cancellation last year.
Gonzaga rewind: Julian Strawther shows he can handle expanded role
Julian Strawther had the final say in Gonzaga’s entertaining 88-84 win over Xavier on Sunday with his 3-point scoring burst in the last four minutes. In our latest Gonzaga rewind, we take a look at the factors behind Strawther’s performance, a second -half shootout that produced a combined 98 points by the two teams, Ben Gregg’s additional minutes and the Zags’ unpredictable nature through seven games.
Difference makers: Julian Strawther delivers clutch 3-pointers in 23-point effort against Xavier
The junior wing was due for a big outing at the Phil Knight Legacy after scoring 14 points in two prior games against Portland State and Purdue. Strawther delivered against Xavier, scoring 23 points and burying two clutch 3-pointers late in the second half. Strawther, who’d gone 6 of 18 from the field in Gonzaga’s first two games, made 8 of 15 on Sunday and connected on 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. The Las Vegas native also had nine rebounds and three assists.
'He really grew up.' Nolan Hickman's steady play keys Gonzaga to pair of wins at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND – Nolan Hickman grew up watching and consuming the multiteam college basketball events that typically land around the Thanksgiving holiday. The inaugural PK80 Invitational, held 170 miles south of his home in Seattle, was appointment viewing for a 14-year-old Hickman. Gonzaga’s young floor general had a different vantage...
Gonzaga men’s basketball falls to No. 14 in AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team took a significant drop in the latest NCAA Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags (5-2) fell eight spots to No. 14 in the latest poll in a week that saw them go 2-1 and finish third in the Phil Knight Legacy. Gonzaga beat Portland State 102-78 on Thursday, lost to Purdue 66-84 on Friday, and beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday.
Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes key shots to lift No. 6 Gonzaga past Xavier despite shaky second half
PORTLAND – Gonzaga allowed another team to hang around and take the lead in the second half. Julian Strawther made a pair of late 3-pointers as Gonzaga surged to a 88-84 win over Xavier for third place at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Musketeers (4-3) trailed by as...
Gonzaga tumbles to No. 14 in AP poll following loss to Purdue
Gonzaga’s double-digit loss to Purdue on Friday dropped the Zags eight spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press college basketball poll. The Zags (5-2) had been in the top 10 for 84 consecutive weeks dating back to Feb. 5, 2018. It was the fourth-longest top 10 stint in the history of the AP poll, which debuted in the 1948-49 season.
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
More snow showers tonight and a colder Monday – Matt
Light snow will move across the area overnight, leading to light accumulations across the Palouse, L-C Valley, Silver Valley, and Spokane-Coeur d’Alene areas. This is just one of a few snow events we are watching in the week ahead. Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY because of the potential...
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Winter Weather Advisory to start the week in Spokane with major snowstorm on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA
Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Car splits in half after crash and sends 1 to trauma center with serious injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is responding to a crash on E 29th Ave and S Southeast Blvd that sent one person to the SHMC trauma center with serious injuries, non life-threatening injuries. Officers observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed when they swerved and...
Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians
As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
Does anyone ever experienced anything incredible paranormal in Spokane?
I love hearing such amazing stories or experiences from others. Such as creepy screams from the basement, doors slamming, windows opening and a woman's figure appearing on the stairs, etc. Did you guys have such a magical encounter anywhere in Spokane?
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
