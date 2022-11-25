ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga to hang numbers of Dan Dickau, Kelly Olynyk, Courtney Vandersloot in Kennel rafters

Frank Burgess, John Stockton and Adam Morrison will have company in the McCarthey Athletic Centers rafters by the end of the 2022-23 basketball season. On Tuesday, Gonzaga announced the latest trio of Bulldogs greats who will have their numbers retired by the school at different points this season. The group includes men’s standouts Dan Dickau and Kelly Olynyk, along with women’s standout Courtney Vandersloot, whose initial jersey celebration was postponed due to a COVID-19 cancellation last year.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga rewind: Julian Strawther shows he can handle expanded role

Julian Strawther had the final say in Gonzaga’s entertaining 88-84 win over Xavier on Sunday with his 3-point scoring burst in the last four minutes. In our latest Gonzaga rewind, we take a look at the factors behind Strawther’s performance, a second -half shootout that produced a combined 98 points by the two teams, Ben Gregg’s additional minutes and the Zags’ unpredictable nature through seven games.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Julian Strawther delivers clutch 3-pointers in 23-point effort against Xavier

The junior wing was due for a big outing at the Phil Knight Legacy after scoring 14 points in two prior games against Portland State and Purdue. Strawther delivered against Xavier, scoring 23 points and burying two clutch 3-pointers late in the second half. Strawther, who’d gone 6 of 18 from the field in Gonzaga’s first two games, made 8 of 15 on Sunday and connected on 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. The Las Vegas native also had nine rebounds and three assists.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Gonzaga men’s basketball falls to No. 14 in AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team took a significant drop in the latest NCAA Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags (5-2) fell eight spots to No. 14 in the latest poll in a week that saw them go 2-1 and finish third in the Phil Knight Legacy. Gonzaga beat Portland State 102-78 on Thursday, lost to Purdue 66-84 on Friday, and beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga tumbles to No. 14 in AP poll following loss to Purdue

Gonzaga’s double-digit loss to Purdue on Friday dropped the Zags eight spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press college basketball poll. The Zags (5-2) had been in the top 10 for 84 consecutive weeks dating back to Feb. 5, 2018. It was the fourth-longest top 10 stint in the history of the AP poll, which debuted in the 1948-49 season.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

More snow showers tonight and a colder Monday – Matt

Light snow will move across the area overnight, leading to light accumulations across the Palouse, L-C Valley, Silver Valley, and Spokane-Coeur d’Alene areas. This is just one of a few snow events we are watching in the week ahead. Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY because of the potential...
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
MOSES LAKE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA

Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians

As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy