Black Friday gaming accessory deals that will make great Christmas gifts

The best Black Friday deals come along at a really good time because it means you can save money on Christmas gifts for all your friends and family, whatever it is that they’re into.

Some of the biggest discounts are on gaming accessories for PC, Mac and consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

New accessories will make a world of difference to your gameplay, speeding you up, making you more aware of your surroundings and giving you a more immersive experience - that’s why they make such good gifts, but it could be worth treating yourself too after all winter does seem to stretch on for a long time.

I’ve spotted discounts on everything from gaming headsets and keyboards to controllers and gaming mice, from top dogs of the industry like Razr, HyperX and Steelseries. You could save up to 60% right now but you’ll have to act fast because these deals won’t stick around forever.

Gaming keyboard deals

Razer Huntsman V2: was £249.99 now £181.99 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard has been discounted by 27% at Amazon, and we're hoping to see the price drop even more later in the week. This full-sized keyboard has per-key RGB lighting, optical switches and a seriously speedy 8K polling rate. It even comes with an ergonomic wrist rest for comfort. View Deal

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: was £149.99 now £134.99 at Amazon

The Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro has been discounted by 10% today. It's compact with colourful RGB to brighten up your rig and it can be synchronised with your other Roccat kit. The Titan Optical Switches are responsive and give you a satisfying click as well. View Deal

HyperX Alloy Origins 60: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Currys

Half price for Black Friday, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a wired gaming keyboard that has never been more affordable than it is right now. Tenkeyless in design, it won't take up too much space on your desk and the keys are backlit with RGB lights. View Deal

Gaming mouse deals

Roccat Kone Pro Air: was £119.99 now £39.97 at Currys

The Roccat Kone Pro Air is half-price today at Amazon. This wireless gaming mouse is a top performer with 19K DPI, 50G acceleration, smooth skates and tactile Titan Optical switches. It's lightweight and good-looking too. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2: was £69.99 now £32.99 at Amazon

Get 53% off the Razer DeathAdder V2, it's the best gaming mouse for most people. It has a 20,000 DPI resolution sensor, optical switches, 8 programmable buttons, 5 onboard memory profiles and a flexible braided cable. View Deal

SteelSeries Aerox 3: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 has dropped to its best-ever price at Amazon, now less than £50. A super lightweight wireless rodent weighing only 66g, it'll feel effortless to use and has a 200-hour battery life so you'll rarely need to worry about plugging it in. View Deal

Gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset: was £174.99, now £104.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset has never been this cheap before. One of T3's long-time favourite gaming headsets, it has had its price slashed by a huge 40% in this Black Friday deal at Amazon. View Deal

Asus ROG Delta S: was £293.99, now £128.99 at Box

Save 56% on this gaming headset, it's compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Android devices thanks to the USB connectivity. You'll get virtual surround sound and a noise-cancelling microphone to help you level up your gameplay. View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was £129.99, now £68.99 at Amazon

Although not the best-performing headset out there, the Razer Kraken Ultimate has immersive sound and a super clear microphone so does what you need it to. The original price was a little steep however with this much of a discount, it’s great value for money. View Deal

Console controller deals

PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller: was £59.99, now £39.99 at Argos

This DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller for PlayStation has had a huge price drop at Argos, so much so that it has never been this affordable before. View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 , now £34.99 at Currys

Save 36% on one of these colourful wireless Xbox controllers, available in green, black, blue, red, white and yellow. View Deal

Zexrow Switch Controller Wireless Switch: £19.99 , now £15.10 at Amazon

A wireless Nintendo Switch controller for just £15.10 is crazy value in our eyes here at T3, especially when it offers Gyro Axis and Dual Vibration. View Deal

Logitech Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel and Pedals: was £269, now £199 at Currys

Save 25% on this Logitech Driving Force racing wheel and pedals giving you loads more control and precision in your gameplay - it's compatible with PC as well as PlayStation 3 / 4 / 5. View Deal