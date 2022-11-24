ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

TheDailyBeast

Jay Leno Reportedly Grazes Cop Car While Arriving at Comedy Club for Comeback Show

Late night comedy star Jay Leno had a bit of a rocky entrance back into the spotlight on Sunday, reportedly grazing a cop car with his Tesla as he rolled up to the The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Leno was caught on video assessing the vehicles’ tires, before cops determined there was no damage done, brushing off the collision as “no big deal” while chatting up Leno and his wife. The comedian’s welcome return to the limelight comes two weeks after he was caught in a gas leak explosion while working underneath one of his vintage vehicles,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
American Songwriter

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Details Next Album

Swedish rockers Ghost, winners of Favorite Rock Album at this year’s American Music Awards ceremony, recently dropped details of their follow-up to their fifth album, 2022’s Impera. In conversation with Rolling Stone, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge talked about everything from the band’s current album and songwriting to their...

