Lincoln Park, MI

HometownLife.com

Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment

It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
WESTLAND, MI
HometownLife.com

Northville council approves preliminary plan for Downs proposal

Northville continues to moves forward on a proposal for the old Northville Downs site that would prove transformative for the small city. Council members unanimously advanced a preliminary planned unit development plan during a Nov. 21 meeting. The plan still has a long way to go, and council placed a host of conditions on its approving vote. The development will come back to city council at least one more time before developers can break ground.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation

Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
ADRIAN, MI
wemu.org

Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years

While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police investigating shooting in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigation a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Ypsilanti Township near the county border. Police received a call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, that a man had been shot in the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township and was on his way to the hospital in a private vehicle being driven by a friend, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
whmi.com

Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project

Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

