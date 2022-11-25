Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment
It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
HometownLife.com
Northville council approves preliminary plan for Downs proposal
Northville continues to moves forward on a proposal for the old Northville Downs site that would prove transformative for the small city. Council members unanimously advanced a preliminary planned unit development plan during a Nov. 21 meeting. The plan still has a long way to go, and council placed a host of conditions on its approving vote. The development will come back to city council at least one more time before developers can break ground.
HometownLife.com
Canton Police propose controversial license plate reader cameras at busy corner
Canton Police say the license plate reader cameras they're proposing at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Beck Road will help solve crimes in an area of the township hit hard by retail fraud. Known as LPRs, the cameras take still photographs of passing vehicles, recording license plate numbers, date,...
Macomb prosecutors dismissed from wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by Rev. Rideout
The Macomb County prosecutor and three assistant prosecutors have been dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by the Rev. W.J. Rideout in which he says his First Amendment rights were violated and he was wrongfully arrested during a rally in Shelby Township in July 2020. The lawsuit in U.S. District...
The Oakland Press
Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation
Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial against Crumbley parents in Oxford H.S. shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a pause on proceedings on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students last year
fox2detroit.com
Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
Detroit News
Oxford High shooter stays in jail, but new prison hearing date set
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is remaining in the Oakland County Jail after a Tuesday hearing before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe, a short meeting that occurred a day before the one year anniversary of the shooting. A month after he pleaded guilty to...
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
fox2detroit.com
Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White provided updates on a violent Thanksgiving weekend that started with a fatal shooting on the holiday. A customer was shot and killed by a gas station employee during an argument Thursday. Police said James Kelly shot the victim at the gas...
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
Detroit mourns criminal justice advocate killed at gas station
Community members gathered to remember the life of Daniel Jones on Saturday evening at a Shell Gas Station at the corner of 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads in Detroit. Jones, a social justice activist, was shot and killed on the evening of Nov. 19 while in his car at the station. Having been...
Police investigating shooting in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigation a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Ypsilanti Township near the county border. Police received a call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, that a man had been shot in the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township and was on his way to the hospital in a private vehicle being driven by a friend, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
Heating out in section of Wayne County Jail, leaving about 700 inmates to brace the cold
Hundreds of inmates at the Wayne County Jail were left defenseless to the bitter cold Sunday night and into Monday afternoon as the heat was out of service for a division of the jail. Wayne County Sheriff's Office Chief Robert Dunlap arrived at the Division II facility on Clinton Street...
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." ...
whmi.com
Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project
Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
