ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Greenhouse of Walled Lake seeks families for its $10K Christmas giveaway

In the spirit of the holiday season, Greenhouse of Walled Lake invites the public to nominate families that could use some extra cash to help make Christmas happier this year. Greenhouse is teaming up with two of its cannabis suppliers for a $10,000 holiday giveaway, “Christmas Adopt-A-Family,” gifting $500 cash to 20 selected families.
WALLED LAKE, MI
Axios Detroit

5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments

DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell

The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
HOWELL, MI
wemu.org

Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Avon Road closed next week as GLWA begins Phase 2 of water pipeline improvement project

(CBS DETROIT) - Phase two of the infrastructure improvement is set to begin near the border of Rochester Hills and Shelby Township.The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the next phase will begin Dec. 5. Crews will install a new 96-inch transmission line near Avon Road, between 23 Mile and Dequindre roads.GLWA said a portion of Avon Road will be closed while crews install the new water line. That area stretches from the roundabout that connect East Avon and Dequindre, to the area just west of where Dequindre intersects with 23 Mile. That's near Yates Park, where Avon crossed the...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set.  The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years

While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy