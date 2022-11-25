Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Greenhouse of Walled Lake seeks families for its $10K Christmas giveaway
In the spirit of the holiday season, Greenhouse of Walled Lake invites the public to nominate families that could use some extra cash to help make Christmas happier this year. Greenhouse is teaming up with two of its cannabis suppliers for a $10,000 holiday giveaway, “Christmas Adopt-A-Family,” gifting $500 cash to 20 selected families.
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
Tv20detroit.com
New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments
DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
whmi.com
Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell
The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
5 places to get a great slice of pie in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Even if you’re tired of turkey, stuffed on stuffing or cranky from cranberry sauce, there is always room for pie.
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as the...
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
Avon Road closed next week as GLWA begins Phase 2 of water pipeline improvement project
(CBS DETROIT) - Phase two of the infrastructure improvement is set to begin near the border of Rochester Hills and Shelby Township.The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the next phase will begin Dec. 5. Crews will install a new 96-inch transmission line near Avon Road, between 23 Mile and Dequindre roads.GLWA said a portion of Avon Road will be closed while crews install the new water line. That area stretches from the roundabout that connect East Avon and Dequindre, to the area just west of where Dequindre intersects with 23 Mile. That's near Yates Park, where Avon crossed the...
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." ...
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set. The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after driving off Oakland County road, uprooting tree during crash
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man's body was found inside a crashed vehicle Tuesday morning in Oakland County. According to police, a driver in Groveland Township saw a vehicle in the ditch in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road just after 8:30 a.m. The driver checked on the vehicle, which was cold, and saw a person inside.
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
fox2detroit.com
New Ford Bronco Sport owner told the SUV she was supposed to get now, is delayed until 2023 with recall
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - There have been reports of about 20 SUVs catching fire after leaking fuel - leading to Ford Motor Company's latest recall. "End of the day, I don’t have a car to drive to work," said Nancy Williams. That’s unless Williams, of Canton, resorts to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking another round of rain before cold front crosses through Metro Detroit
DETROIT – What a weekend. After sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, Mother Nature did an about-face that left us with rain and temps near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Once the last of the scattered raindrops and...
Comments / 0