yankodesign.com
Turn your house into an automated Smart Home with up to 30% discount on SwitchBot’s IoT gadgets
Who knew that for just a couple of hundreds of bucks, you could turn your regular home into a voice-controlled one?! Say hello to SwitchBot, an award-winning company that creates IoT devices that can turn your home into a smart one that you can control using your voice, an app, or automatic routines! SwitchBot’s wide range of devices let you control your front door, switches in your house, lights, plug-points, and even curtains! The company also makes smart-home sensors including motion sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, and even smart cameras that can track humans, work at night, and even pan and tilt to cover wider areas.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Secure your home with Arlo smart home security products
If you feel it’s necessary to secure your home, Arlo can help with that. Arlo is actually hosting a sale for its smart home security products as part of Black Friday. A bunch of the company’s products are now available via Amazon. Arlo Essential indoor camera – $74.82...
How to see if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi, and how to kick them off
If your Wi-Fi internet speed drops unexpectedly and you’ve ruled out equipment and provider issues, then there might be another explanation. Someone might be stealing your Wi-Fi and hoarding some of your bandwidth. It might be someone in your vicinity, like a neighbor, who borrowed your password and then kept using the connection. The good news is that there’s a way to see if someone is using your Wi-Fi. Also, you can kick them off your Wi-Fi easily and restore some of that speed.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
ZDNet
Low on iPhone storage space? Do this instead of deleting your apps
Running low on iPhone storage space? Already deleted all your cat videos and memes? Getting ready to start deleting apps that you don't often use?. The problem with deleting apps is that you also delete any data associated with the app. Goodbye, app. Goodbye, data. If you're deleting an app...
Digital Trends
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
Business Insider
How to manage 'Local Network Access' on your iPhone or iPad and grant or revoke permission for apps
Some apps on your iPhone and iPad may ask for permission to find and connect to devices on your local network. These apps usually need to find compatible devices on your network — smart home apps may need to connect to smart speakers and other smart devices, for example.
The Best Uses For Google Lens On Your Android Phone
Utilizing a suite of A.I. tools and tricks, Google Lens has quickly become a very useful tool for travel, school, cooking, and various other applications.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
Tech Times
Do Smart Devices Spy on You?
In the ever-connected digital era, have you ever experienced an uneasy feeling that someone might be listening in on you? Since your very own smartphone is kept on 24/7 and on constant lookout for your voice commands, you're not imagining things. But how deep does the rabbit hole go?. Nowadays,...
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
How to set up and customize Amazon Echo Flash Briefing
From playing music to getting news updates to controlling Amazon Alexa-compatible smart home devices, the Amazon Echo line of speakers has improved our lives. Amazon Echo speakers get even better once you start using Alexa skills. Skills are like mini apps that you control with your voice. One of our favorite Amazon Echo tips is using the Flash Briefing Alexa skill to get instant news.
Google Pixel users just got this perfect free smart home upgrade
A new feature on Pixel phones allows greater integration with your smart home setup
We're chiming in to help save you up to $124 on Ring's best cameras
Ok, so you have a camera or two for your home but just don't have the coverage you want. Well, stop waiting and take advantage of these excellent deals on Ring security cameras.
You Can’t Put a Price on Safety but the Popular Arlo Security Camera Is On Sale for $50 Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. One of the most popular home security cameras is getting a steep discount on Amazon right now, with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera discounted by almost 40% off. A top-rated indoor camera and outdoor security camera, the wireless Arlo cam normally sells for $129.99+ but a surprise Amazon sale has it down to just $79 — a $50 savings. Buy: Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera - 1 Pack - Wireless Security, 1080p Video, Color Night Vision, 2 Way Audio, Wire-Free, Direct...
thepennyhoarder.com
Protect Your Home With These Cheap Doorbell Cameras Under $90
A cheap doorbell camera is an excellent way to keep your home and its inhabitants safe. Using your smartphone, tablet or smart display, you can monitor what’s occurring outside your home and receive notifications if motion is detected. Unlike traditional doorbells, which require hardwiring, many cheap doorbell cameras are...
Android Headlines
Pixel's At a Glance now lets you manage timers from all Assistant devices
Google is making it easier to manage timers on the Nest Hub and other Google Assistant speakers for Pixel users. The At a Glance widget on Pixel smartphones will let users control timers from compatible smart displays and speakers. Alarms and timers have always been isolated on Google Assistant devices....
knowtechie.com
How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone
Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
