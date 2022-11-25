ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China vows crackdown on ‘hostile forces’ as public tests Xi

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs...
WFMZ-TV Online

US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy