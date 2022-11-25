Read full article on original website
Katherine Heigl Explains Why She "Never Saw" Her Daughter Naleigh Right After Adopting Her
Katherine Heigl adopted her daughter from South Korea when she was just 9 months old.
Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For "That '90s" Show": Here's Everything We Know About The "That '70s Show" Reboot So Far
Red and Kitty Forman are BACK, baby!
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
Will Smith responds to fans skipping his new movie after Oscar slap controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
Strictly Come Dancing's Darcey Bussell explains why she quit as a judge
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell has explained the reasons behind her exit. The former ballet dancer was a Strictly judge for seven years before her sudden departure in 2019. In an interview, she said that she felt her views and those of producers didn't align on how she was going to present herself in the studio.
Olly Murs defends new song as it's criticised for misogynistic lyrics
Olly Murs has acknowledged criticism of his new song 'I Hate You When You're Drunk', following criticism of its lyrics as misogynistic. The former X-Factor singer released the single on Friday ahead of his new album, but listeners have not been impressed by the lyrics. As the song was released, Murs posted a tweet containing a video of old clips of him, seemingly suggesting the song was self-deprecating as he wrote: "I don't just HATE YOU, I hate me when I'm drunk."
New Worlds of DC boss James Gunn confirms big shared universe plan
Worlds of DC boss James Gunn has confirmed that he and co-boss Peter Safran are indeed planning a huge shared universe of DC projects. The DCU is undergoing a transitional phase after Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn was hired as the new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside The Suicide Squad producer Safran.
Nicolas Cage's Dracula will be "boss from hell" in new movie
Renfield director Chris McKay has said that Nicolas Cage's Dracula will be a "boss from hell" in the new movie. Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming film which stars X-Men's Nicholas Hoult in the titular role as Dracula's employee Renfield. According to the director, this reimagining of...
Zorro's Antonio Banderas wants Spider-Man star to take over in future reboot
Antonio Banderas has said he wants Spider-Man star Tom Holland to take over as Zorro in a future reboot. Starring as the titular Zorro in 1998's The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 sequel The Legend of Zorro, Banderas said he would like the Marvel star to take over the role after starring with him in Uncharted.
First look at Indiana Jones 5 full cast revealed
The fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones saga is fast approaching, and we finally have some more information about its sizeable ensemble. Alongside Harrison Ford – back as the titular archaeostar 15 years after the almost unanimously panned Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones 5 also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Brody, Indy's goddaughter.
Black Panther 2 writer explains reason behind surprise Wakanda Forever return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. The writer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has explained the reasoning behind a surprise character return in the film. In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe feature, Killmonger (Michael B Jordan), the villain from the first film, returned in a brief cameo when Shuri (Letitia Wright) visited the Ancestral Plane.
9-1-1 executive producer breaks down shock twist in season 6 winter finale
9-1-1 delivered a heartbreaking blow to Bobby (Peter Krause) in season 6's midseason finale. On Monday's (November 28) episode 'Red Flag', the character's AA sponsor Wendall (Maurice Irvin) reaches out to him, leading to concerns, before the latter is later found dead in mysterious circumstances. The death is a huge...
Ellie T gone, so who's in danger next week?
So hard to call. Kym should be back. But it won't be Hamza out!!. It would put the cat among the pigeons if Molly and Fleur were ranked first and second and the two men last by the judges. I reckon Kym needs to absolutely smash it or she could...
EastEnders - Sonia
Janine actually had a point about her being the next Dot (or Pat) type of character, someone who doesn’t really have a storyline of their own but is a big part in everyone else’s. I love her. I support a loyal legendary NHS nurse called Sonia Fowler 🤩
Do you think Harvey in Coronation Street can be redeemed
He is good character and he seems after Sams visit he looks like he is feeling guilty for what he did. He is good character and he seems after Sams visit he looks like he is feeling guilty for what he did. If it was Leanne he shot and killed...
2022 Christmas Film Challenge 🎄🎅☃️
With the official start of Advent it's the beginning of another Christmas film challenge!. A lonely boy is befriended by an elf seeking to revive the festive spirit that powers the city of Northpole while his journalist mother investigates suspected corruption in their new home town. Dull Hallmark Christmas TV movie has disappointingly little fantasy element despite cameos by husband and wife Robert Wagner and Jill St. John as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Corrie is becoming a laughing stock
Is this for real? Hope tries to reconnect with her father (John Stape) in upcoming scenes. What the hell is this soap has become? I don't even tell my mates that I watch Corrie anymore as it's well embarrassing to say I watch this soap with these stupid storylines. I...
Instagram gurus, quick question
Can you add someone onto a “close friends list”, without actually having that person following you, or you following them?. Only asking as someone I know who I don’t follow, and they don’t follow me, have been putting stories on their instagram, but it has a green ring instead of purple, this is a story for close friends only isn’t it, but I’m actually able to view it, and I can see a little green box with a star in it at the top.
Which pro would you most like to have a celebrity next year?
Lauren by far - I think she has what it takes, seems comfortable and likeable on camera, great dancer, hopefully can teach and choreograph. 2nd would be Luba, not the biggest fan but she has had a really raw deal and probably deserves an actual chance. I don't think the...
Zooey Deschanel shares Elf throwback picture
Elf star Zooey Deschanel has shared a sweet little throwback to the iconic Christmas movie that fans will no doubt love. Deschanel played Jovie in the 2003 festive flick directed by Jon Favreau. Jovie is an unenthusiastic staff member at Gimbels who is forced to dress as an elf in the Christmas department and put up decorations.
