Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State, West Virginia Daily Fantasy College Basketball Picks
Iowa State and West Virginia both have games that are part nine games in the Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports for men’s college basketball on Sunday. This season, when a Big 12 game is part of the pool at Draft Kings, we’ll provide our recommendations for who to take that night. In this case, the recommendations are for a Classic game, which features eight players — three guards, three forwards and two guard/forwards (utility). The lineup must contain players from at least two different games. The salary cap is $50,000.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former WVU AD Shane Lyons: ‘I’m the Scapegoat’
Exactly two weeks ago, West Virginia announced that it had decided to part ways with athletic director Shane Lyons in the midst of a struggling football program and budget issues. Rob Alsop, West Virginia’s vice president for strategic initiatives, is serving as the athletic director on an interim basis, with...
Comments / 0