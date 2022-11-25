Iowa State and West Virginia both have games that are part nine games in the Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports for men’s college basketball on Sunday. This season, when a Big 12 game is part of the pool at Draft Kings, we’ll provide our recommendations for who to take that night. In this case, the recommendations are for a Classic game, which features eight players — three guards, three forwards and two guard/forwards (utility). The lineup must contain players from at least two different games. The salary cap is $50,000.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO