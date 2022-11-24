GAMEDAY INFO -- PHIL KNIGHT LEGACY. [8] Duke (6-1) vs. [24] Purdue (5-0) Portland, Oregon | Moda Center (19,980) ANNOUNCERS: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Brooke Weisbrod. • Purdue improved to 5-0 with an 84-66 victory over No. 6 Gonzaga in the Phil Knight Legacy semifinals in Portland. Purdue is now 5-0 for the second straight season after last year's team started 8-0 and rose to No. 1 in the national rankings. Purdue is 5-0 (or better) for the second straight year for the first time since doing it in three straight years from 2008-09 to 2010-11.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO