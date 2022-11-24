ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 13 Prep: Brohm Press Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday after the Boilermakers win over Indiana to keep the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette. The victory gave Purdue its first ever Big Ten West title and booked the team a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Purdue Blasts #8 Duke to Win Phil Knight Legacy

[24] PURDUE 75, [8] DUKE 56 (Postgame Notes) • Purdue improved to 6-0 with a 75-56 win over No. 8-ranked Duke in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. • Purdue is now 6-0 (or better) for the second straight season and for the fourth time...
Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
Late Run Lifts Boilers Over Oklahoma State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team rallied from behind to pull off a 71-65 win over Oklahoma State in the final game of the Cancun Challenge. The Boilermakers improved to 6-1 on the year and 2-1 this weekend. The Boilermakers trailed by as many as eight...
#24 Purdue Battles #8 Duke in Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game

GAMEDAY INFO -- PHIL KNIGHT LEGACY. [8] Duke (6-1) vs. [24] Purdue (5-0) Portland, Oregon | Moda Center (19,980) ANNOUNCERS: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Brooke Weisbrod. • Purdue improved to 5-0 with an 84-66 victory over No. 6 Gonzaga in the Phil Knight Legacy semifinals in Portland. Purdue is now 5-0 for the second straight season after last year's team started 8-0 and rose to No. 1 in the national rankings. Purdue is 5-0 (or better) for the second straight year for the first time since doing it in three straight years from 2008-09 to 2010-11.
Ticket Information for Big Ten Football Championship Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Saturday, Nov. 26) - Purdue Football is playing in the Big Ten Conference Football Championship Game for the first time in school history, as head coach Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers claimed the West Division with their Old Oaken Bucket Game win over Indiana, 30-16. The divisional crown, also a first in program history, advanced Purdue to the league title game, an 8 p.m. ET kickoff against Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. FOX will broadcast the event.
