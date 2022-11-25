Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
belmontonian.com
Help Wanted, Please! Belmont DPW Director Says Finding Workers Tougher Than Ever Before
Once, it was nearly every child’s dream job was to drive a big truck including a snow plow. Today, Belmont and about every city and town across the country can’t find someone/anyone to drive a municipal truck. In fact, the Belmont DPW can’t get people to join the department, period.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Landers: Housing affordability crisis threat to city's growth, establishing roots
Worcester has a housing affordability crisis that is threatening the city’s impressive growth over the last decade and limiting the ability of people to establish roots in the community. In trying to deal with this crisis, the city administration has come up with a plan that will address the...
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
capecod.com
Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant
BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced it has received a $20,000 grant to help animals facing behavioral and medical issues at the group’s Brewster facility. The money will support the organization’s efforts to take care of an increasing number of animals with complex health issues....
Thanksgiving fire leaves 300 without a home in Worcester
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts announced on Twitter a massive effort to support 300 residents who are without a home after a fire in Worcester on Thanksgiving.
Boston Globe
Meet the Somerville man on a mission to expose sneaky price increases
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A few weeks ago, Edgar Dworsky got a promising tip by email. “Diluted cough syrup,” read the message, accompanied by a photo of two packages of syrup with a curious difference: The new one appeared to be half the strength of the old one.
franklincountynow.com
Local Residents Impacted By Cryptocurrency Scams
(Franklin County, MA) Law Enforcement agencies are warning residents of cryptocurrency scams that recently cost two Franklin County residents and a Hampshire County resident lost thousands of dollars. The details of the scam vary, but usually involve a caller claiming to be a law enforcement officer or a business representative...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
Fire hits apartment building on Esther Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - An apartment building on Esther Street was damaged by fire late Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were dispatched to 55 Esther St. about 11:30 a.m. Crews were able to knock down the flames before they could spread to much of the three-story building. Return to...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
80 years later, 4 things you may not know about the devastating Cocoanut Grove fire
An anniversary vigil will be held Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 17 Piedmont Street in Boston. Monday marks 80 years since a fire broke out at a Boston nightclub and killed nearly 500 people. On the night of November 28, 1942, the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub went up in flames.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
WCVB
Massachusetts braces for heavy rain, damaging winds, Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system will arrive in New England on Wednesday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire state, which is scheduled to be in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.
State seeks feedback on proposed changes to public access in Ware River watershed system
State officials will convene a meeting on Nov. 29 in Barre where they will hear comments and answer questions on proposed changes to policies governing public access to the Ware River watershed system. The watershed is part of a system that provides potable water to 3.1 million people, primarily in...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
