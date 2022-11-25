ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devens, MA

thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced it has received a $20,000 grant to help animals facing behavioral and medical issues at the group’s Brewster facility. The money will support the organization’s efforts to take care of an increasing number of animals with complex health issues....
BREWSTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Local Residents Impacted By Cryptocurrency Scams

(Franklin County, MA) Law Enforcement agencies are warning residents of cryptocurrency scams that recently cost two Franklin County residents and a Hampshire County resident lost thousands of dollars. The details of the scam vary, but usually involve a caller claiming to be a law enforcement officer or a business representative...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

